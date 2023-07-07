2023 SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 vs. Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 vs. Confluence Prep (Mo.) 2 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Bloomington Central Catholic 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Pontiac 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 at Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 vs. Unity 7 p.m.
2022 RECAP
Monticello’s 14th season under coach Cully Welter marked just the second time in which the Sages have failed to finish above .500, going 5-5. Only two of the squad’s games were decided by single-digit points: a 21-14 loss to St. Joseph-Ogden in Week 1, and an 8-6 setback versus Mt. Carmel during the Class 3A postseason’s first round. Monticello’s average margin of victory was 34.4 points, and its average margin of defeat was 17.2 points.
SAGES’ POSTSEASON HISTORY
Even amid an up-and-down campaign, Monticello still managed to extend its playoff qualification streak under Welter. The Sages never have missed the postseason with him at the helm, not counting the condensed 2021 spring campaign in which they finished 6-0. The highlight, of course, was Monticello surging to a 14-0 record in 2018 that was capped by a Class 3A state championship win over Byron at Memorial Stadium.
THREE SAGES TO WATCH
1. Luke Teschke.
- Senior and Illinois State baseball commit will be the Sages’ quarterback, cracked last year’s All-Area team at defensive back.
2. Evan Wassom.
- Junior is a key returnee on the defensive side, filling an end spot up front for a team that typically isn’t especially big in the trenches.
3. Trey Welter. The coach’s son will be a senior this coming season, not to mention one of Monticello’s top pass-catchers in the fall.