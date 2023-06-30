2023 SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT TIME
Aug. 25 vs. Monticello 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Unity 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 vs. Prairie Central 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 vs. Chillicothe IVC 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Carterville 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 vs. Bloomington Central Catholic 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Pontiac 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 vs. Rantoul 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7 p.m.
2022 RECAPCoach Shawn Skinner’s program broke through in a meaningful way during his seventh season. The Spartans eclipsed a 5-5 final record for the first time under his direction, finishing 7-4. SJ-O also defeated Monticello last fall and earned an IHSA postseason victory for the first time since 2015. Quarterback Logan Smith delivered, and the Spartans won four of their last five games to carry positive momentum into 2023.
SPARTANS’ POSTSEASON HISTORYSJ-O possesses one of the stronger IHSA playoff lineages in the state, though the current Spartans are more accustomed to one-and-done appearances in the last several years. The late, great Dick Duval keyed SJ-O to 26 postseason appearances between 1989 and 2015, during which the Spartans racked up 48 victories and qualified for five state title games. They’re still looking for the first championship, though.
THREE SPARTANS TO WATCH1. Logan Smith.
- SJ-O’s quarterback is heading into his senior season having thrown for more than 2,500 yards last fall.
2. Coy Taylor.
- Also a defensive back, Taylor was a top target for Smith, hauling in 76 receptions for 1,201 yards last fall.
3. Collin Wayland. The senior linebacker is among his team’s top returning tacklers on a defense still trying to obtain consistent stopping power.