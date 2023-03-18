After graduating eight seniors from last year’s Class 2A third-place finisher, what was your outlook on this season’s team leading into the ongoing spring trip in Tennessee?
“It goes without saying we have quite a few spots to fill, but the first week of practice (was) very promising. There’s some girls that want to take advantage of those openings, are competing very hard for them. Practice has gone very smooth. This is a great group of girls. A lot of softball skills, softball knowledge, and they’ve all played quite a bit of softball, as well.
“We have three seniors — Reece Sarver, Abbie Pieczynski and Ashlyn Miller. Reece and Ashlyn played huge roles for us last season and the season before that. As far as leadership goes, that’s big for us. Then we’re returning Ruby Tarr as a junior. (Sophomore) Jenna Adkins started for us in the outfield last year. (Sophomore) Lindy Bates came in and played second base and did some pitching for us. They all got to see how to play softball the right way and what works.
“I know a lot of people are going to count us out because we lost a lot, but this is going to be a fun team to watch. ... The others are going to have to fill roles for us. We have a couple sophomores that can hit pretty well. They just don’t have as much experience at the higher levels. And we have a couple juniors that are going to have to fill some roles. This group, they’re going to compete for it. They’re not going to go down without a fight.”
How much has recent success, as well as you coaching at the junior high level, helped this program?“Our core group right now are just softball-minded people. They love the game. They love to watch it. They love to play. They love to talk about it. That’s cool for us to bring back this year. It’s definitely going to help us. ... Some of it comes from consistency. Before I was here (starting in the 2015 season), they had two or three different coaches in six years. The fact myself, Coach (Matt) Reed and Coach (Dave) Ellars have been around for some time — we’ve been together for three or four seasons now — I think it just helps tremendously with the girls knowing what the expectations are. Starting that at junior high and bringing that to high school, it helps them having seven years compared to almost four.”
What are your expectations for this team as the season rolls along?“I would hope every program goes in wanting to have a deep run in the postseason, and that’s exactly what our goals are, too. It is known, and we’ve talked about just a little bit of the expectation of we may not look the same now as we do in May, and we hope that’s a good thing. We hope we can keep getting better. If we’re trying to piece some things together in March and early April, we hope to be playing our best softball at the end of May. Our expectation is to compete every game, and we’re assuming the regional is going to be the same as it has been the past few years.”