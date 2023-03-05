You’re returning nearly all of your key sprinters from last season’s team, excluding Dylan Diaz, who moved. What’s the outlook for that group this year?
“I’m really excited. What’s been nice is most of these guys don’t play a winter sport, so it’s really helped keeping them together and working all winter. They’re in a good spot. We had our first meet last Friday night (indoors), and Nathan Kirby had an unbelievable night. Ethan McLain looked really solid. Even Ben Jessup, who’s just kind of getting back, had a really good start. Then we’ve got some new guys that are going to fill in different spots in the sprint crew. So we’re ready to go.”
You also boast a two-time Class 1A boys’ discus state champion in senior and Illinois State track and field commit Garrett Taylor. What are expectations like for him?
“It’s just always continuing to raise the bar, continuing to see where you can find improvement. One-hundred and 80 (feet) is an unbelievable throw, but now that we’re stronger, bigger, got another year under our belts, what can we get to now. He’s really adamant about trying to get to that 200 mark and leaving his own mark on the sport in Illinois. There’s also unfinished business in shot put (third place last season). He’s got a lot of room to grow in the shot, just working on form and some basics there that can get him closer to the top of the (field) there with (Chris) Boyd from Tuscola.”
Sprinter Ben Jessup sustained an ankle injury earlier this school year during football season. How is he recovering?
"There were a couple fractured pieces off the bone, and essentially it was severely sprained. They went in and surgically repaired it and cleaned it up. We brought him in kind of slowly. (On Feb. 21) was the first day he’s done all the sprints at practice, and he was really consistent."
Who are some other key athletes to watch out for?
"Kirby last year played basketball, and this year he decided to stay away and wanted to just focus on track. That was going to be his emphasis this year was working on speed. He’s picking up right where he left off. His motivation is super high. McLain being back, last year he was probably our number 2A (sprinter) behind Kirby. He and (Brysen) Vasquez are probably right there. Ethan Davis missed all of last year with a torn ACL, so it’ll be nice to have him back. Jacob DePratt is another name that’s going to be making noise this year. He was out as a freshman and sophomore and decided not to do it last year. He’s come back much more strong and confident. He’ll be a solid 300 hurdles contributor. Kam Keller is a sophomore whose real strength is going to be in the triple jump. He was jumping over 38 (feet) by the end of the year as a freshman. Pedro Rangel, who’s going to do baseball and track, is another one that could slide into the sprint relays.”
Is this team capable of repeating as Class 1A state champions this season?
“Yeah, I think that’s the goal. With having everything back that we do, that’s what everybody has on their mind. That’s what we’ve talked about since last May. That’s what our goal is. ... That’s what we’re aiming for this year, is another one to finish up with this group, which has had an unbelievable high school athletic career.”