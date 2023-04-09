RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Prairie Central 31-3 1 Hawks put together one of their strongest boys’ basketball seasons in recent memory, winning a regional title for the first time since 2005. Rest in peace, Dylan Bazzell and Drew Fehr.
2. Tuscola 31-7 7 Warriors embarked upon a fun run to the Class 1A state semifinals, giving the school its first trophy on that stage by finishing third. Sectional final with Altamont was an all-time classic.
3. St. Joseph-Ogden 27-5 2 Storied prep career of Ty Pence concluded with the Spartans winning a regional title and then coming up short in a sectional semifinal. State Farm Holiday Classic title is one to remember.
4. BHRA 27-7 3 Blue Devils couldn’t get around Pence-powered SJ-O in a Class 2A regional final, but team did win a Vermilion County Tournament crown and defeated Salt Fork on three occasions.
5. Salt Fork 28-5 4 Storm captured a Class 1A regional plaque behind potent duo of Garrett Taylor and Blake Norton. Loss to Cornerstone in sectional wasn’t bad, as Cyclones went on to place fourth at state.
6. St. Thomas More 21-12 8 Sabers battled through the always challenging Illini Prairie Conference to qualify for a Class 1A regional final. Among their quality wins were triumphs over Yorkville Christian and Monticello.
7. Clinton 24-8 5 Maroons stymied by Maroa-Forsyth in a Class 2A regional semifinal, but this team will return much of its lineup and has even more time to work under relatively new coach Vic Binkley.
8. Monticello 17-14 10 Sages looked quite a bit different this season versus when they ran to the Class 2A state runner-up trophy last year, but coach Kevin Roy got a lot out of this team and led it to regional final.
9. Iroquois West 23-7 6 Raiders were upended by Monticello in the Class 2A regional semifinal round to conclude a campaign filled with lengthy win streaks, keyed bythe presence of Iowa football signee Cannon Leonard.
10. Mahomet-Seymour 14-17 NR Bulldogs weren’t worried about their record when they faced Lincoln in a Class 3A regional championship game, emerging with a victory over their Apollo Conference rival in Champaign.