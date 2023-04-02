RK., TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Tuscola 33-2 1 Season ended abruptly for Tim Kohlbecker‘s Warriors, as they fell in a Class 1A sectional championship game. Still one of the most successful runs in program history overall.
2. St. Thomas More 27-8 6 Erin Quarnstrom‘s Sabers made a surge to the Class 1A state semifinals, fulfilling a season-long mission they’d be aspiring toward. They ultimately earned fourth place.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 24-10 3 Another Class 3A regional championship was in the cards for Garret Risley‘s Bulldogs, but they then were stopped in the sectional semifinal round by Rochester.
4. Tri-County 25-7 2 Joe Morrisey‘s Titans continued their recent history of excellence by garnering a Class 1A regional plaque, as well as winning the Lincoln Prairie Conference tournament crown.
5. Prairie Central 20-8 4 Gabby Zeedyk‘s Hawks were unable to overcome a stout Peotone squad in a Class 2A regional championship game. Doesn’t take away from squad’s unbeaten Illini Prairie record.
6. St. Joseph-Ogden 16-16 8 Drew Arteaga‘s Spartans overcame a tough regular-season slate to win a Class 2A regional championship, also own a win over 1A fourth-place finisher St. Thomas More.
7. Cissna Park 27-6 7 Anthony Videka‘s Timberwolves were just a couple points away from cracking the Class 1A Sweet 16 before falling to Mt. Pulaski. Team returns most of its key pieces in 2023-24.
8. Salt Fork 20-8 5 Brian Russell‘s Storm put up a strong fight versus Tuscola in a Class 1A regional final. Star athletes Alexa Jamison, Macie Russell are among those returning next year.
9. Watseka 24-8 10 Barry Bauer‘s Warriors secured a Class 1A regional title plaque before being taken down by St. Thomas More in a sectional semifinal for the second consecutive season.
10. Cerro Gordo/Bement 22-9 NR Andrew Buhr‘s Broncos were unable to repeat a regular-season win over Mt. Pulaski when they stumbled versus the Hilltoppers in a Class 1A regional championship game.