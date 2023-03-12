The top player was ... Maurice Thomas, who finished with 21 points and four assists. The DePaul College Prep senior guard was efficient from the field and the free-throw line, with Thomas knocking down 4 of 11 from the field and 11 of 13 at the foul line. Ten of those makes came in the fourth quarter as DePaul Prep (23-12 )put away a comfortable win. Thomas’ scoring was complemented nicely by senior Jaylan McElroy, who pulled down 11 rebounds to go along with 11 points, four steals and two blocked shots.
The key moment was ... when DePaul notched a 14-5 scoring edge during the third quarter that effectively put the game out of reach for Bloomington Central Catholic. The Saints (26-12) had hung around well enough to that point, with highly touted junior Cole Certa scoring 10 points in the first half alone to hold the Rams’ lead to 28-19 entering halftime. But the Saints fell cold — Certa, an Illinois target, wound up with 19 points — as BCC connected on just two field goals and a free throw during the subsequent eight minutes, while the Rams buried four makes from the field and added four points on six attempts at the free-throw line.
By the numbers ... The difference was free throws. The Rams converted 24 of their 37 attempts at the line while the Saints missed their one and only free-throw attempt. Adding to the Saints’ woes were turnovers and rebounds. BCC turned the ball over 13 times to the Rams’ five giveaways and lost the rebounding battle 30-22.
Coach speak ... “It’s something I dreamed about as a player and now as a coach and getting to work with these kids, it’s a phenomenal feeling. Literally, (it’s like) walking on air. It feels great.” — DePaul College Prep coach Tom Kleinschmidt
Player’s perspective ... “Honestly, when we were losing those four games in a row (from Dec. 2-16), we were just trying to get our mentality and our practice better at the time. At the time, we weren’t practicing as well as we really should have, and then through the practice, we (developed) good habits and knew over time that we could be sitting here.” — Thomas
Coach speak: “At the end of the day, our guys are disappointed. They’re hurting. And that’s to be expected. That means they care. I’m really proud of them, for our school, we had a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of passion around our hallways. For our program, it’s just reinforcing that a lot of the hard work we do, night in and night out, is paying off. Our schedule isn’t exactly the easiest one. People often ask me, ‘Hey, what was the big turnaround?’ Well, we played great people all year long. We equate it to studying for a test and the reality is we took the test in the postseason. It paid off. Tip your hat to DePaul Prep. They were better than us ... at the end of the day, but we feel like our program is in really good shape.” — BCC coach Jason Welch
Player’s perspective: “The journey has been fun with my guys. It’s tough losing, but long ride ahead (for the team’s returning juniors), and I’ll be rooting for them all season.” — BCC senior Chase Fisher