The top player was ... Central Catholic junior Cole Certa, though not without some trials and tribulations on the afternoon. The Illinois men's basketball target was held to three points in the first half under stress from Rockridge junior Carson Klemme. But Certa kept impacting the game with his passing and defense before the points eventually came around as well. The 6-foot-5 athlete tallied a game-best 19 points, shooting 3 of 5 from three-point range, while adding eight rebounds and three assists. Certa teamed often with junior big man Colin Hayes to make things happen without scoring himself.
The key moment was ... a 5-0 Saints run in the final five seconds of the third quarter. It appeared the teams might enter the fourth period tied at 29, but Central Catholic senior Rye Pirtz drew a bailout foul from Rockets senior Jase Whiteman and knocked down two ensuing free throws. Rockridge then committed an inbounding violation, which led to Certa drilling a step-back three-pointer in the near corner right before time expired on the quarter.
By the numbers ... Tyson Bull lived up to his last name and was a powerhouse for Rockridge. The 6-4, 215-pound sophomore put himself on triple-double watch before ending with 15 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. ... Rockets sophomore Caleb Cunico was replaced in his team's starting lineup by sophomore Landon Wheatley, but Cunico still garnered 27 minutes and turned in 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting. ... Central Catholic, which picked up 10 points apiece from Hayes and senior Chase Fisher, recorded 12 assists on 17 made field goals. Pirtz and sophomore Trey Eller joined Certa with three assists each.
What Central Catholic said ... "I remember making goals at the beginning of the season with my teammates, and a lot of them were make it to the state championship and win it all. We're here now. I feel like the work we've put in has just proven, and it's not a mistake or an accident we came here. We've really worked hard for this and it's finally shown, so it's nice." — Fisher
What Rockridge said ... "I don't think it was a matter of these guys not going out and competing or playing at a high enough level. We made some silly mistakes at times. (The Saints) obviously did a good job on their offense, even though Certa didn't have his typical night, and they made some free throws. For the most part, I like the way we dictated the tempo of the game and played at a slower pace. A lot of things happened, good and bad, and I just appreciated the level these guys competed with." — coach Andy Saey