The top player was ... Maurice Thomas, albeit by a narrow margin over teammate Jaylan McElroy. Thomas paced the Rams in scoring with 16 points and dished out three assists to key an offensive effort that didn’t always flow smoothly. He was efficient as well, notching his total by making seven of his 12 attempts from the field and knocking in two makes from behind the three-point line. McElroy’s game was well-rounded as his 10 points were complemented by five rebounds and two steals.
The key moment was ... Thomas’ two threes came at the right time for the Rams, who entered the third quarter with a 19-11 lead. Their offensive fortunes were sparked by the senior’s long-range heroics; both of his makes came within the first two minutes of the second half as the Rams opened a 6-2 scoring edge to spark a 26-6 scoring stretch that propelled them to Saturday’s championship game.
By the numbers ... After a quiet first half, the Rams’ offense settled in and went 9 of 16 from the field in the second half en route to finishing 21 of 34 overall. The Rams dominated the post, outscoring the Wooden Shoes 34-16 in the paint. ... Teutopolis had a slight edge on the glass — tallying 20 rebounds to DePaul College Prep’s 18 — but the Shoes were unable to overcome a cold second half in which they failed to score in the fourth quarter despite 10 attempts from the field. ... Second-team Associated Press all-state selection Caleb Siemer was held to four points and seven rebounds, while James Niebrugge scored eight points to pace the Shoes in the scoring column.
What DePaul said ... “They reminded us of a (Chicago Catholic League) team. Big, strong, they shot it well and run great run stuff. We watched 10 or 12 games and we were nervous about them. It’s a tough team, well-coached. I thought the difference in the game was our defense. I thought we really guarded. We had a couple days of prep. I didn’t go live like a couple days, which I usually would, but I saved their legs (and) I thought we rebounded the ball well.” — coach Tom Kleinschmidt
What Teutopolis said ... “I thought our guys fought. I thought we were a little timid offensively. We didn’t look to really attack (and) they were doubling (Siemer) even before he had the ball sometimes. We were just kind of tiptoeing around, kind of feeling ourselves around. We had some shots rattle in and out and that just kind of affected everything and kind of (stopped) us.” – coach Chet Reeder