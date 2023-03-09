The top player was ... Caleb Siemer, who lived up to his status as an Associated Press second-team all-state selection by scoring 21 points, snagging 11 rebounds and dishing four assists to motor Teutopolis in every facet of the game. The second half was especially strong for the 6-foot-6 senior, as he poured in 11 points and grabbed nine of his boards in the final 16 minutes of play. Range wasn't a problem for the big man, either, as he converted his lone attempt from beyond the three-point arc.
The key moment was ... when the Wooden Shoes went on an 11-0 run in the third quarter to seemingly put the game out of reach before the fourth quarter even started. That run included six points from Siemer, a two-point field goal from senior Brendan Niebrugge and a three-pointer from junior Garrett Gaddis. Add in a three from senior Caleb Bloemer earlier in the frame and the period wound up favoring the Wooden Shoes by a 14-7 margin.
By the numbers ... The Shoes dominated the glass and won the rebounding category by a 33-19 margin. They outrebounded the Rockets on the offensive glass by a 12-3 margin, thanks in large part to Siemer's five offensive boards. ... Teutopolis also carried a resounding advantage in bench points. Gaddis and senior Logan Roepke combined to score 12 points off the bench, while every Rocket who scored was in the starting lineup. ... Rockridge did make things interesting down the stretch, pulling to within six points at 46-40. Senior Jase Whiteman (20 points, five rebounds) and sophomore Landon Bull (10 points, four rebounds, two assists) led the Rockets' charge overall.
What Teutopolis said ... "We knew it would be like like a war of attrition tonight, playing back to back. We really tried to wear them down defensively and I thought we did a good job of that, especially in the third quarter. Our defensive pressure really kind of wore them down, and then we started executing a bit offensively." — coach Chet Reeder
What Rockridge said ... "We bounced back on a really short turnaround, and our kids had every excuse to let the game get away from them or not compete at a high level. I thought they did a great job. I was really proud of their effort, and I'm really proud to be their coach." — coach Andy Saey