FIRST TEAM
PLAYER SCHOOL YR. HT. POS. SCOTT RICHEY’S COMMENT
Katarina Blase Charleston Sr. 6-0 MB Blase will play for Cliff Hastingsat perennial JUCO power Parkland next season after putting up 282 kills, 72 blocks and 25 aces and leading Charleston to a 19-5 record.
Heidi Bonde Minooka Sr. 6-3 OH The long line of dangerous Minooka outside hitters continued with Bonde, who averaged 4.1 kills per set and hit .483 this season before heading to Central Florida.
Breelyn Borum Sterling Sr. 6-0 S/OPP The Warriors take advantage of Borum’s versatility as a setter and right side hitter, and the South Florida signee delivered with 247 assists, 165 digs and 108 kills this season.
Brooklyn Borum Sterling Sr. 6-1 OH A top target for her twin sister, the future Virginia outside hitter had 236 kills to go with 133 digs and 15 aces during a 21-1 season for Sterling.
Chloe Britton Fairfield Sr. 5-9 S It was another season of doing it all for the Mules for the future Division II Lincoln Memorial setter, who had 287 assists, 116 kills, 87 digs and 23 aces this season.
Kendall Burk Normal U-High Sr. 6-0 S The future Eastern Michigan setter led the Pioneers to a 17-4 record and put up 409 assists, 87 digs, 66 aces and 21 kills in her senior season.
Mira Chopra Champaign Central Sr. 6-3 MB Chopra wrapped up her high school career with 129 kills, 98 digs, 43 blocks and 35 aces — on top of being a 2.48 passer — before heading to Michigan next season.
Madison Cuchran Downers Grove North Sr. 5-4 L Cuchran will join Chopra in Ann Arbor, Mich., as a back row option for the Wolverines this fall after averaging 5.5 digs per set for the 11-1 Trojans.
Kara Erdmann Forreston Jr. 5-6 L Forreston might have only played eight matches this spring, but the future Michigan State defensive specialist still averaged 5.89 digs per set and was a 2.46 passer.
Averie Hernandez Normal West Jr. 6-2 OH Hernandez still has one more year before going to Northwestern, but the Wildcats’ top attacker put up 222 kills, 112 digs, 21 blocks and 17 aces this spring.
Caroline Kerr St. Thomas More Jr. 5-11 S Even down an attacker with Anna McClure injured, Kerr, a Tennessee commit, still had 383 assists, 136 digs, 84 kills and 20 blocks for the 18-2 Sabers.
Madi Malone Newark Sr. 6-0 OH The Milwaukee-bound repeat first-team selection was as dangerous as ever this spring with 164 kills (6.6 per set) to go with a .516 hitting percentage for the Norsemen.
Rachel Muisenga Benet Academy Sr. 6-1 S The 2021 N-G All-State Player of the Year had 231 assists, 65 digs and 30 kills for the unbeaten Redwings in her final season before heading to Penn State.
Valerie Nutakor Decatur St. Teresa Jr. 6-0 OH Nutakor, a Princeton commit, was both highly productive with 247 kills and 36 aces for the Bulldogs and highly efficient with a .569 hitting percentage.
Tabytha Toelke Dakota Sr. 6-0 OH The Memphis-bound outside hitter jumped from special mention as a junior to the first team after putting up 223 kills (7.0 per set) and 175 digs (5.5 per set)this spring.
Elaina Wamhoff Peru St. Bede Sr. 5-8 S Wamhoff is going D-I after signing with Albany in November, which she followed up by putting up 307 assists, 111 digs, 54 kills and 26 aces this spring.
Maggi Weller Geneseo Sr. 5-3 L Weller will play at Illinois State next season after leading Geneseo to a 17-2 record and putting up 173 digs, 40 assists and 24 aces as a senior.
Kenna Wollard Illinois Valley Christian So. 6-1 OH Wollard will ultimatelyhave her pick of top Division I programs, and deservedly so after finishing with 332 kills (7.4 per set) and 186 digs for the 14-5the Grey Ghosts.
SECOND TEAM
PLAYER SCHOOL YR. HT. POS. SCOTT RICHEY’S COMMENT
Hailee Belsher Morrisonville So. 6-1 OH Belsher had a breakout sophomore season for the 13-5 Mohawks, putting up 225 kills, 220 digs, 32 aces, 31 assists and 19 blocks this spring.
Hannah Clayton Taylorville Jr. 5-10 OH Clayton was a six-rotation weapon for the Tornadoes, who went 16-7 this spring and got 184 kills, 167 digs, 27 aces and 24 blocks from the junior outside hitter.
Caroline Doyle Benet Academy Sr. 5-7 L Future Elon defensive specialist anchored Redwings’ back-row defense by averaging 4.05 digs per set and passing at a 2.21 clip for the 10-0 team.
Jayden Flynn Belvidere North Jr. 5-8 S Flynn, who will play next year at Stephen F. Austin, did a bit of everything for the 14-1 Blue Thunder, finishing with 312 assists, 100 digs, 29 kills and 21 aces.
Amanda Holsen Stevenson Jr. 6-0 OH Holsen was a key reason the Patriots put together an 11-4 season this spring, with her 226 kills (6.8 per set), 103 digs and 31 aces leading the way.
Sophie Hurt Elmhurst IC Catholic Sr. 5-8 S Northern Illinois is getting a solid setter in Hurt, who guided the Knights to a 17-0 season by putting up 301 assists, 94 digs and 31 aces.
Kaylenn Hunt Tri-County Sr. 6-0 MB The Bradley signee already had program’s all-time blocks record before her season and added 33 more to her total to go with 154 kills, 27 digs and 14 aces.
Anna Jaworski Naperville North Sr. 5-8 S Jaworski led Naperville North to a perfect 10-0 record this spring and put up 174 assists and 49 digs during her final season before going to Southern Illinois.
Kayanna Jones Normal West Sr. 6-2 MB Illinois-Chicago is getting a middle blocker who can do it all in Jones, who finished with 115 kills, 52 digs, 31 blocks and seven aces this season.
Nikki Jones Marist Sr. 5-10 S The future Purdue-Fort Wayne setter directed a solid Marist attack and put up 218 assists (10.3 per set), 73 digs and 35 kills in her senior season.
Kyla Kenney Benet Academy Sr. 5-10 OH Kenney will play against Muisenga next season after taking her talents to Indiana, but this spring she was a top target and had 107 kills (4.86 per set at a .306 clip).
Hazel Konkel Nashville Jr. 6-1 MB Konkel was an all-around force for the 14-5 Hornettes this spring, putting up 174 kills, 85 digs, 63 blocks, 12 assists and 10 aces.
Anna Loberg Geneva Sr. 6-0 S Future South Alabama setter led Vikings to a 15-1 record and finished with 307 assists, 72 digs, 44 kills and 20 aces during her final prep season.
Bella Pasquino Pinckneyville Sr. 6-3 OPP Lincoln Land will reap the benefits of Pasquino’s pandemic-related recruitment interruption given she had 153 kills, 51 blocks and 49 aces this springg for a 21-3 team.
Grace Petty Rochester Sr. 5-11 OH Petty was a force for the 18-0 Rocketsand will play both indoor and beach volleyball at Southeastern University after posting 129 kills, 131 digs and 29 aces this season.
Maycie Welborn Normal U-High Sr. 6-3 OPP The Morehead State signee was a key reason behind U-High’s strong spring season with her 157 kills and 27 blocks as a right side attacker.
Grace Wilhelm Galena Sr. 5-4 L Wilhelm was a defensive force for the 13-2 Pirates and finished her senior season with 184 digs (5.75 per set) along with 17 aces and 10 assists.
Gwen Wolkow Downers Grove North Jr. 6-0 OH The future Fighting Camel — she’s committed to Campbell — had 137 kills (5.3 per set) this season to go with 59 digs, 13 aces and 10 blocks.
SPECIAL MENTION 50
PLAYER SCHOOL YR. HT. POS.
Sami Allen El Paso-Gridley Sr. 5-2 L
Kate Aupperle Maroa-Forsyth Sr. 5-10 S
Ashtyn Barton Woodlawn Sr. 5-11 MB
Emma Bleecher Unity Jr. 6-0 OH
Summer Brandis Taylorville Jr. 5-7 S
Kyra Carothers Mendon Unity So. 5-9 MB
Lizzie Chiesa Wheaton Warrenville South Sr. 5-8 OH
Taylor Christian Newark Sr. 5-5 S
Devynn Day Geneva Sr. 6-0 OH
Kaitlin Dean Olympia Sr. 5-10 OH
Kennedy Dransfeldt Morris Sr. 5-9 OH
Natalie Edson Centralia Sr. 5-5 S
Rylee Edson Centralia Jr. 5-9 OH
Grace Egan Sterling So. 6-0 OH
Hollan Everett Norris City-Omaha-Enfield So. 6-2 OH
Rayahna Foutch Trico Sr. 5-10 OH
Jillian Gray Joliet Catholic Sr. 6-1 OH
Logan Grevengoed Chicago Christian Jr. 6-2 OPP
Destiny Grey Oswego Jr. 5-10 OH
Kameryn Harris Thompsonville Sr. 5-9 OH
Lauren Harris Woodlawn Jr. 5-8 OH
MacKenzie Heriford Mascoutah Sr. 5-9 MB
Kellie Hopper Libertyville Sr. 5-11 OH
Natalie Hughes Eastland Sr. 5-7 S
Karlie Krogman Eastland Sr. 5-10 MB
Kassidy Lee Pinckneyville Jr. 6-2 MB
Caroline Macander Mother McAuley Jr. 5-11 S
Milana Moisio Carmel Catholic Jr. 5-5 L
Piper Nanouski Ottawa Sr. 5-8 OH
Addison Oyer Paxton-Buckley-Loda Jr. 6-0 OH
Mallory Pinske Rock Falls Jr. 6-0 MB
Ava Porada Lincoln-Way East Sr. 5-7 S
Ella Ramsay Moline Jr. 6-0 OH
Ainsley Ranstead Mahomet-Seymour Sr. 6-2 OH
Avery Rexroat Macomb Jr. 5-4 S
Emersyn Robbins Fairfield Fr. 5-10 OH
Addison Rode Highland Jr. 5-9 S
Alyana Rudebeck Limestone So. 5-5 S
Abi Schlueter Dakota So. 5-6 OH
Elle Schupbach Princeville Sr. 5-10 OH
Karina Simatos Crystal Lake Central Sr. 5-7 L
Katlyn Sipes Wheaton St. Francis Sr. 5-3 L
Jess Sobon Elmhurst IC Catholic Sr. 5-10 OH
Faith Sroka Sparta Sr. 5-11 MB
Jessie Timmermann Breese Mater Dei Sr. 5-11 S
Beau Vanderlaan Fenwick Sr. 6-2 MB
Maggie Wallenberger Jacobs Sr. 6-0 OH
Amaya Webb Illinois Valley Central Jr. 5-3 S
Ellie White Mother McAuley Fr. 5-11 OPP
Haley Zeck Oswego Sr. 5-8 S
HONORABLE MENTION 100
PLAYER SCHOOL YR. HT. POS.
Kennedy Adair Macomb So. 6-0 OH
Lucy Arndt Freeport Aquin So. 5-11 OH
Cami Augustine Belleville East Sr. 5-10 OH
Kinsey Bakhaus Plainfield Central So. 5-9 S/MB
Anna Baranski Minooka Jr. 5-7 S
Maddi Barickman Geneseo Sr. 5-11 S/OPP
Becky Barrett Athens So. 5-2 L
Lily Barry Normal U-High So. 5-6 OH
Devinn Bell Lakes Sr. 6-0 S
Francesca Bertucci De La Salle Sr. 5-3 L
Claire Bickett Rock Falls Fr. 5-8 OH
Sofia Biesterfeld Illinois Lutheran Jr. 5-11 OH
Jenae Bothe Oregon Jr. 5-10 MB
Reeghan Boyer Montini Catholic Jr. 5-6 L
Maddie Brueckner Civic Memorial Jr. 5-8 S
Maddie Buckley Kaneland Jr. 6-2 OH
Kennedi Burnett St. Joseph-Ogden Jr. 6-0 OH
Giorgia Cavalleri Naperville Central Sr. 5-9 OH
Kerrigan Candra Plainfield Central Sr. 5-9 OH
Kamryn Chaney Marist So. 6-0 OH
Ally Clevenger Sterling Newman Jr. 5-11 OH
Emily Cole Mt. Zion Sr. 5-11 OH
Brooke Cooper Hinsdale Central Sr. 6-0 OH
Emily Cronkhite Metamora Jr. 5-7 L
Kate Dean Tuscola Jr. 6-3 MB
Kyla Ellis O’Fallon Sr. 5-1 L
Jessica Freehill Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Sr. 5-10 OH
Ewelina Gacek Marist Sr. 5-11 OH
Kylie Gagen Belleville West Sr. 5-5 S
Nadia Goich Lockport Sr. 6-0 MB/OPP
Delanie Grevengoed Chicago Christian So. 5-9 OPP
Abby Grohmann Gibault So. 5-8 OH
Ande Grohmann Gibault Sr. 5-9 OH
Darby Harris Wheaton Warrenville South Jr. 5-8 S
Jordan Heatherly Montini Catholic So. 5-10 S/OPP
Abby Heberling Taylorville Jr. 5-10 MB
Colleen Hege St. Thomas More Jr. 5-8 L
Samantha Hovey Deer Creek-Mackinaw Sr. 5-8 S/OPP
Paeton Hyde Galena So. 5-11 MB
Ellie Jacobs Alton Marquette Sr. 5-5 L
Lauren Jansen Plainfield North So. 5-10 OH
Cailey Johns St. Charles North Sr. 6-0 MB
Rachel Kaczorowski Jacobs Jr. 5-9 S
Kaelee Karcher Hamilton County So. 5-8 OH
Makayla Klann Paxton-Buckley-Loda Sr. 5-1 L
Allie Korba Hersey Jr. 5-8 S
Cassie Krager Lincolnwood Sr. 5-6 OH
Chloe Langendorf Metro East Lutheran Sr. 5-4 L
Bella LaPorta Highland Sr. 6-0 OH
Connie LeBel Mother McAuley Sr. 5-8 OH
PLAYER SCHOOL YR. HT. POS.
Alexis Lewis Hononegah Sr. 6-2 MB
Leah Luchinski Centennial Sr. 5-6 S
Karli Mann Herrin Fr. 5-9 MB
Ella Martin Oregon Sr. 5-8 S
Maddy McCormick Crystal Lake Central Sr. 6-0 OH
Molly McDermott Mother McAuley Sr. 5-10 OH
Gabby McGath Brown County Jr. 5-6 S
Katie McGinnis West Carroll Sr. 5-8 MB
Kaci McKeon Brown County Jr. 5-3 L
Lexi McLaren West Frankfort Sr. 5-11 MB
Falyn McPeek Dakota So. 5-6 S
Sydney McTaggart Watseka Jr. 5-5 L
Ella Middleton Civic Memorial Jr. 5-4 L
Julia Mize Decatur Lutheran So. 5-3 S
Caley Mowrey Milford Jr. 5-11 MB
Nikolette Nedic Hinsdale Central Sr. 6-1 OH
Lily O’Connor West Carroll Sr. 5-6 L
Meghan O’Sullivan Kaneland Jr. 5-11 S
Madison Offerman Herscher Sr. 6-2 MB
Makenzie Pamperin Charleston So. 5-10 S
Paige Pickering Montini Catholic Jr. 5-10 OH
Olivia Pippin Morton Jr. 5-7 S
Ann Marie Remmes Benet Academy Jr. 6-2 MB
Allison Rheinecker Sparta Sr. 5-3 L
Amanda Rice Lemont Sr. 6-1 OPP
Meredith Sanford Kankakee Grace Christian Sr. 5-9 MB
Olivia Sauers Libertyville Sr. 5-7 L
Emily Schnitker Nashville Jr. 5-6 S
Kylie Schulze Woodstock North So. 5-8 S
Rachel Scott Belvidere North Jr. 6-2 OPP
Sydney Sennett Normal West So. 6-0 S
Gracie Shaffer Blue Ridge So. 5-7 S
Jenna Slager Red Bud Sr. 5-3 S
Kayla Spangler Rockford Lutheran So. 5-4 S
Lauren Spangler Rockford Lutheran Sr. 5-8 OH
Aveleena Stewart Decatur Lutheran So. 5-10 MB
Emily Surin Joliet Catholic Sr. 5-10 MB
Zoe Swip Gibault Sr. 5-5 L
Tori Taylor Rochester Jr. 5-11 OPP
Sydney Tebbe Okawville Jr. 6-1 MB
Madeline Timmerman Crystal Lake Central Sr. 6-2 MB
Kate Toenjes Columbia So. 5-5 S
Kherris Turner Springfield Southeast Sr. 6-1 MB
Averi Vanderzille Carterville Sr. 6-1 MB
Allyson Warburton St. Charles North Sr. 5-11 OH
Briley Watts Harrisburg Sr. 5-6 OH
Mattie Wells Norris City-Omaha-Enfield Sr. 5-6 S
Kaitlyn Wickersheim Woodstock North So. 5-7 L
Jackalynn Woelfel Civic Memorial Sr. 5-11 MB
Brooke Wolff Alton Sr. 6-1 MB