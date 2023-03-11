The top player was ... Tyson Swanson, who earned a narrow edge over teammate Tyler Mason, thanks to a 20-point performance that included making 3 of 4 three-pointers. Swanson added two assists, three rebounds and went 3 of 4 at the free throw line. Swanson and Mason, who scored 16 points, were the only two Redbirds who found double-digit scoring figures in what became a relatively low-scoring game after Simeon notched a 12-11 lead in an exciting opening quarter. Jalen Griffith paced Simeon with 15 points, while Miles Rubin added 12 points.
The key moment was ... when Mason drilled two three-pointers and Swanson added another make from downtown to help the Redbirds erase a 23-14 halftime deficit. Metamora — which erased a similar nine-point halftime deficit in the second half of its semifinal win against East St. Louis — also got a boost from a pair of field goals from Mason and an Ethan Kizer three-pointer while outscoring the Wolverines 12-4 in the third quarter. That momentum continued into the final frame, which opened with a Mason free throw and another three from Kizer. And don’t discount the efforts of Mason and Swanson in overtime. Mason scored seven points, while Swanson had the other five points. Neither missed a shot from the field in the extra four-minute session and the pair combined to hit five of their six free throws.
By the numbers ... A glance at the rebounding column — especially in the second half — suggests that Metamora should have won by more than four points. The Redbirds controlled the boards by a 35-21 margin overall and had a 17-5 advantage in the second half. Unsurprisingly, the Redbirds also tallied a 12-2 edge in second-chance points. Simeon’s Kaiden Space was the only bench player to score in the game, and the Wolverines also notched a 28-22 lead in points scored in the paint.
Coach speak ... “What a 180 from last year. That kid took that shot with about 13 seconds left, I thought it was going to drop. It looked good. Our kids just persevered. I told them, ‘You know, we’ve been in three games previously down here at this place and in every game we scored 50 points.’ I told them if we could keep them under 50, we might be OK. Our kids battled. I’ll tell you, the two games we won previously, we were down and we came back, so they believed they could do that, it wasn’t a false sense of security. My hats off to Simeon, what a team and (Simeon coach Robert Smith), what a class act. We were just very fortunate to make the last couple of plays.” — Metamora coach Danny Grieves
Player’s perspective ... “(Last year’s loss to Sacred Heart-Griffin in the Class 3A championship game) was really motivating. All of our guys hit the weights hard. We needed to get bigger and stronger. We spent a lot of extra time in the gym, open gyms, practice, after practice, and I’m just really proud of how hard we worked. We definitely deserved this one.” — Swanson
Coach speak ... “It was a great season. Like I told you last year and every year I’ve sat here when we didn’t win a championship, what I hate is that for us at Simeon, if you don’t win a championship, then it feels like you didn’t do anything. I hate that for these young men because they had a great season and they don’t understand what kind of season they had because they wanted to win a state championship. It just hurts when that’s the precedence we put on ourselves as a school, that that’s what it’s about. ... I’m sure they probably didn’t want to win more than I did. I thought it was a great game to be in. Great team. You can’t take anything away from them.” — Simeon's Smith
Player’s perspective ... “I just knew it was our last high school game, and I just wanted to go out there and give it my all.” — Griffith