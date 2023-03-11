- The top player was ... Ethan Kizer, who paced Metamora with 16 points, seven rebounds, a block and a steal. The South Alabama signee had his work cut out for him in a matchup against a tall, physical East St. Louis team, but the 6-foot-6 senior more than held his own against 6-10 presence Cameron Boone and Kansas State signee Macaleab Rich. Kizer also opened the door for others to step up; Tyler Mason notched 11 points and eight rebounds and Tyson Swanson
- tallied 11 points and hit four key free throws in the late stages.
The key moment was ... when Metamora cranked out a 10-0 scoring run from 3:42 in the third quarter to 5:29 in the fourth quarter to capture a 38-36 lead after trailing 36-28. Hope appeared dim for the Redbirds prior to that stretch; the Flyers’ size and 15 early points from Rich had gotten the best of the Redbirds to that point. The 10-point run was the front part of a 22-7 edge that the Redbirds closed the game with. Metamora knocked down 11 of its 12 free throws in the fourth quarter to ice the comeback win.
By the numbers ...
- The free-throw situation was a key part of Metamora’s fortunes. The Redbirds made it to the line 22 times overall and hit 17 of their tries. East St. Louis ventured to the line just eight times and made five three throws despite their larger stature. Both teams were relatively even from the field. East St. Louis converted 17 of its 41 field goal attempts while Metamora went 14 of 35 from the field. The Flyers’ advantages came in rebounding (26-22) and points in the paint (24-14).
What Metamora said ... “That start of the third quarter, we defended a little bit better. It’s all about defending and rebounding in these kind of games and making your free throws down the stretch. We left (four) free throws on the board in the first half. We did a much better job in the second half. That was it in a nutshell, and I’ll tell you what, in order to win big games, you have to make big shots, and our guys sure did.” – coach Danny Grieves
What East St. Louis said ... “In the second half I felt that we didn’t execute the way that we usually do. They made some adjustments, and unfortunately, we didn’t. The adjustments that we tried to make didn’t work because of us not being tough enough and executing the way we know that we can. ... We didn’t execute the way that I felt we should have.” – coach
- Mark Chambers
Joey Wright