The top player was ... Simeon senior Miles Rubin, with a close second going to senior teammate Jalen Griffith. The 6-foot-9, 215-pound Rubin — a Loyola Chicago men's basketball signee — established a new Class 3A state record for most blocked shots in a game by swatting eight. He also threw done a few highlight-reel slam dunks on his way to a team-best 20 points, tossing in six rebounds and logging zero turnovers. Jacksonville signee Griffith gets honorable mention for his own 3A single-game state record of 12 assists.
The key moment was ... how Simeon started the fourth quarter. The Wolverines already led 44-37 with eight game minutes remaining, but it still felt like St. Ignatius was capable of pushing back to make things closer. Simeon netted the final period's first 10 points instead, including a 7-0 run across the first 1 minute, 16 seconds that featured a dunk from Rubin and a three-pointer from Griffith. The Wolfpack also committed three turnovers in the fourth quarter's first two minutes, further blunting their ability to rally.
By the numbers ... Simeon established one other statistical record in this victory, and this one wasn't restricted to Class 3A competition. The Wolverines' absurd 76.7 percent shot conversion rate from the field is the best ever logged in any state tournament game, besting Springfield Lanphier's 74.5 mark in 1985. ... St. Ignatius sophomore Phoenix Gill showed out playing on the past college floor of his father, former Illini Kendall Gill. The younger Gill boasted a game-best 21 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field. ... Outgoing 19th-year Simeon coach Robert Smith could end his career as a state champion Saturday. It'd be his seventh leading the Wolverines and first since 2013.
What Simeon said ... "He dictated our defense in the second half, (senior) Michael Ratliff. Michael Ratliff has been our defensive guy all season long, and he came in and shut down some people in the second half. At halftime we went in and really talked about defense. It wasn't about the offensive part. ... We pride ourselves on rebounding and defense to win championships, so once again our defense stepped up." — Smith
What St. Ignatius said ... "I was really proud of the way we competed. It was a close game, back and forth for a long time. Kind of didn't finish well the last minute or two of the third quarter ... and then (Simeon) came out shooting fantastic at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Our guys got a little tired. Simeon played awesome. They're obviously playing for a lot — not just a state championship, but for their legendary coach." — coach Matt Monroe
COLIN LIKAS