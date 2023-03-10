The top player was ... Kansas State signee Macaleab Rich, who was nearly undeniable in myriad categories. The senior finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and three assists while tallying making nine of his 15 field goal attempts. He also tallied two blocks and a steal on the defensive end to round out a solid all-around effort. Phoenix Gill paced the Wolfpack's attack with a stellar 19-point effort that included eight points in the second half.
The key moment was ... the final play of the game, when Dainen Rucker soared above St. Ignatius' Sam Horenkamp to block the latter's three-pointer as time expired to seal a 50-48 win. The block nipped a 9-4 scoring advantage that the Wolfpack had posted in the final 2:34 of the fourth quarter. "I was just playing on my toes," Rucker said. "The coach was yelling 'foul' and we just went back, so when I saw him like that I just had to pick him up."
By the numbers ... percentage-wise, St. Ignatius shot a bit better than East St. Louis did. The Wolfpack converted 16 of their 38 shots as opposed to the Flyers' 20 of 55 showing from the field. The Wolfpack won the turnover battle as well, committing 10 turnovers to the Flyers' 18 giveaways. But the Flyers did a much better job of getting to the free throw line — even if they weren't as efficient — going 15-25 at the line to top the Wolfpack's mark of three makes on eight attempts.
What East St. Louis said ... "It means so much to send these seniors off with a victory, finish third in state. We came here to win a state championship, but we'll take third place. I'm very proud of these guys, they fought, they came back from the loss earlier today, we wanted to see how they respond and we got the victory. I'm very happy, happy for these guys." — coach Mark Chambers
What St. Ignatius said ... "It was a good game against a great team. We started off really strong and kind of let up a little bit, they went on a big run but we never gave up and we never quit. We kept battling to the end and that's all you can ask for, is having a chance to tie or win it on the last shot." — coach Matt Monroe