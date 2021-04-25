FIRST TEAM
PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS. SCOTT RICHEY’S COMMENT
Sydney Affolter Marist 6-0 Sr. G Affolter put up a double-double — 22.7 points and 11.3 rebounds per game — in her final season before heading to Iowa to play for the Hawkeyes.
Krystyna Ellew Taft 5-10 Sr. G The Wisconsin-bound Ellew would have topped 2,000 career points in a normal season, but still averaged 21 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
Kloe Froebe Lincoln 5-8 Fr. G Froebe stuffed the stat sheet in a breakout freshman year, putting up 26.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 steals and four assists while landing Division I offers.
Anna Griffin Aurora Christian 6-1 Sr. G/F The future Virginia wing wrapped up her stellar career at Aurora Christian averaging 17.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 2.2 assists.
Mackenzie Hare Bartlett 5-9 Jr. G Saint Louis is getting a verifiable bucket getter in Hare, who put up 30 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds, five assists and 4.3 steals.
Erin Houpt Danville 5-6 Sr. G Danville’s all-time leading scorer (girls or boys) will play next at Mercer after averaging 27.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 2.3 assists for the Vikings.
Greta Kampschroeder Naperville North 6-0 Sr. G The only McDonald’s All-American from the state, Kampschroeder, an Oregon State signee, averaged 17.8 points, 10.1 rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Janae Kent Oak Forest 6-1 So. G/F Loads of Division I offers are already on the board for Kent, who averaged 26 points and 10 rebounds and shot 35 percent from three-point range this year.
Brenna Loftus Riverside-Brookfield 5-8 Sr. G/F The future Washington University (Mo.) guard got even more buckets as a senior, putting up 27.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game.
Brianna McDaniel Kenwood 5-11 Jr. G Did a knee injury cost McDaniel, who averaged 15 points, four assists and two steals part of her season? Yes. Is she still one of the top juniors in the country? Also yes.
Aneesah Morrow Simeon 6-1 Sr. F Morrow will stick close to home at DePaul next season after putting up 28.4 points, 14.3 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 2.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game this year.
Lexie Sinclair Bartlett 5-8 Sr. G The future St. Bonaventure guard epitomized how to run an offense, averaging 16.8 points, nine assists. 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists as a senior.
Tiana Timpe Stockton 5-10 Sr. G Timpe will head to Central Michigan next season having put up 23 points, 6.1 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game this year for the Blackhawks.
Timia Ware Whitney Young 5-6 Sr. G Ware, who will play at LSU next season, capped her Whitney Young career averaging 27 points, eight assists and six rebounds for the Dolphins.
Makiyah Williams Trinity 5-10 Sr. G/F Marquette’s dominance recruiting Illinois’ top talent continues with Williams, who put up 22 points, eight rebounds and three blocks per game.
SECOND TEAM
PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS. SCOTT RICHEY’S COMMENT
Brooklyn Borum Sterling 6-0 Sr. F Borum will play volleyball at Virginia, but first she put up 18.6 points, 15.1 rebounds, 3.6 steals and 3.1 assists in her final basketball season.
Lauren Cohen Glenbard South 5-8 Sr. G The future Illinois State guard averaged 17 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.1 steals and 3.8 assists for the Raiders this season.
Khloe Damm Illini Central 5-10 Sr. G/F A dynamic wing, Damm, who will play next season at Black Hawk College, averaged 23.4 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.2 steals and 2.5 assists.
Alecia Doyle Carterville 5-8 Jr. G Doyle is garnering Division I interest and reaffirmed that by putting up 20.1 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals per game.
Whitney Dunn Kenwood 5-9 Jr. G Dunn seriously upped her game when teammate Brianna McDaniel went down and averaged 18 points, three steals, two rebounds and two assists.
Katy Eidle Hersey 5-11 So. G The Division I offers started coming last year for Eidle, who averaged 20 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 steals to go along with a 51/43/78 shooting slash.
Amiah Hargrove Christopher 6-2 Fr. F Turn your attention to southern Illinois, where Hargrove is already drawing Division I looks and put up 23 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and three blocksper game.
Lola Lesmond Evanston 6-0 Jr. G/F Lesmond has only scratched the surface of her future Division I abilities and still averaged 14.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.2 steals.
Shae Littleford Charleston 5-7 Sr. G Littleford signed with UT Martin in the fall and then put up 24.6 points per game for the unbeaten Trojans after last year’s knee injury.
Lauren McDonald St. Ignatius 5-9 Sr. G The future Air Force guard was a versatile two-way threat for the Wolfpack, averaging 16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and two steals this season.
Grace Nelson Altamont 5-9 Fr. G A breakout freshman season saw Nelson put up 28.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game and catch the eye of some Division I coaches.
Mallory Ramage Mattoon 5-10 Jr. G Ramage, a Loyola Chicago commit, was even better in 2021 for the Green Wave, averaging 23.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 steals.
Abbey Schreacke Quincy Notre Dame 5-10 So. G A mix of Division I and II interest is already out there for Schreacke, who put up 25.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game.
Lisa Thompson Joliet West 5-9 So. G Some of the top Division I teams in the country have offered Thompson, who averaged 21 points, four rebounds, three steals and three assists for the Tigers.
Xamiya Walton Butler College Prep 5-7 Fr. G A stat line of 21.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.1 steals and 4.2 assists per game has Division I offers on the table already for Walton.
SPECIAL
MENTION 50
PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.
Tayler Barry Tri-County 5-5 Sr. G
Lenee Beaumont Benet Academy 6-0 So. G
Joy Bergstrom St. Viator 5-9 Jr. G
Breelyn Borum Sterling 6-0 Sr. G
Brooke Biggins Elgin St. Edward 5-5 Jr. G
Cameron Blank Rockford Jefferson 5-9 Sr. G
Jasmine Brown Joliet Catholic 5-9 So. G
Miyah Brown Winnebago 5-10 Jr. G/F
Tyler Butler Belleville East 6-0 Sr. F/C
Taylor Charles Burlington Central 6-2 Jr. F
Denali Craig-Edwards Peoria 5-11 So. F
Mallory Cyrulik Clinton 6-0 Jr. F
Anaya Davis Belleville Althoff 5-9 Sr. F
Sydney Donaldson Rockford Guilford 6-0 So. G
Shannon Dowell O’Fallon 5-10 So. G
Hannah Duke Ullin Century 5-6 Jr. G
Isabella Finnegan Mother McAuley 6-0 Jr. G
Sydney Harris Edwardsville 6-0 Jr. G
Natali Haynes Streator 6-2 Sr. C
Brooke Heiman Indian Creek 5-9 Sr. G
Lauren Huber Glenbard East 5-9 Sr. G
Lauren Huber Libertyville 5-10 Sr. G
Claire Hyde Wheaton North 5-5 Jr. G
Camille Jackson Butler College Prep 5-11 Jr. G
Quincienia Jackson Decatur MacArthur 6-1 Sr. C
Baylei Johnson Larkin 6-1 So. C
Lexi Kerstein Deerfield 5-6 So. G
Caydee Kirkham Illini West 5-5 Jr. G
Katie Krupa Morton 6-1 Jr. F
Alyssa Latham Homewood-Flossmoor 6-2 So. F
Sofie Lowis Springfield SHG 5-8 Sr. G
Kammie Ludwig Geneseo 5-10 Jr. G
Ella Lune Brimfield 6-0 Jr. F
Gabi Melby Naperville Central 5-4 Sr. G
Riley Mont West Aurora 5-9 Jr. G
Kendall Moriarty Benet Academy 6-0 Sr. G
Addison Newbon Decatur St. Teresa 5-9 Sr. G/F
Kennedi Perkins Bolingbrook 5-7 Jr. G
Tessa Prellberg Hinckley-Big Rock 5-7 Sr. G/F
Madisyn Saracco Bolingbrook 5-11 So. F
Simone Sawyer Stevenson 5-9 Jr. G
Haley Stoklosa Lincoln-Way Central 5-11 Sr. F
Tahlor Sutton Hillcrest 5-6 Sr. G
Caitlyn Thole Princeville 5-7 Jr. G/F
Tatiana Thomas Bolingbrook 5-11 Jr. F
Bralee Trice Moline 5-9 Sr. G
Haley Wallace Brimfield 5-8 Sr. G
Mya Wardle Peoria Notre Dame 5-8 Fr. G
Emily White Sullivan 6-0 Sr. F
Jordan Wood Carmel Catholic 6-5 So. F
HONORABLE
MENTION 100
PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.
Jalynn Alexander Marian Catholic 6-3 Sr. F
Denver Anderson Mount Zion 5-11 Fr. G
Katie Baker Serena 5-6 Jr. G
Kelby Bannerman Hampshire 6-1 Sr. F
Laila Barakat Stagg 5-4 Jr. G
Nakia Bartney Simeon 6-1 Jr. F
Amelia Bell O’Fallon 6-1 Sr. F
Addison Bent Vienna 6-1 Sr. F
Kyleigh Block Villa Grove/Heritage 5-7 Sr. G
Tahj Bloom Grayslake Central 6-2 Fr. F
Jayda Bowen Crete-Monee 5-8 Jr. G
Jilyan Burgener Central A&M 5-9 Fr. G
Ellie Cahill Eureka 5-10 So. G
Farrah Castleman Massac County 5-6 Sr. G
Karley Colson Rockford Jefferson 5-8 Jr. G
Alyssa Crenshaw Dundee-Crown 5-10 Sr. F
Taya Davis Decatur MacArthur 5-6 Sr. G
Morgan Demos Benet Academy 6-2 Jr. C
Claudia Dolliger Bishop McNamara 6-0 Sr. C
Amayah Doyle Carterville 5-10 Fr. G/F
Elle Evans Edwardsville 6-2 Jr. G
Mary Kate Fahey Hersey 5-8 Sr. G
Emily Fisher Libertyville 6-0 So. G
Alli Fuller Tremont 5-7 Sr. G
Khaniah Gardner Simeon 6-2 Sr. F
Brooklyn Giertz Seneca 5-5 Sr. G
Brooklyn Gray Rockford Auburn 5-10 Jr. G
Ava Gugliuzza Lincoln-Way West 5-7 So. G
Tara Gugliuzza Lincoln-Way West 5-8 Sr. G
Norah Gum Waterloo 5-11 So. F
Aaliyah Guyton Peoria 5-7 Fr. G
Lindsey Hahn Lyons Township 5-9 Sr. G
Jocelyn Hall Wayne City/Cisne 6-1 Sr. C
Jillian Hamilton Pana 5-10 Jr. G/F
Shae Hanrahan Riverdale 6-0 Sr. F
Nikya Harston Hillsboro 5-9 Sr. C
Kylie Hawks Gardner-South Wilmington 5-9 Sr. F
Jennifer Heinberg Marengo 5-7 Sr. G
Jade Hunter United Township 5-10 Sr. F
Avery Jackson Kankakee 5-6 Jr. G
Ashley Jones Avon-Abingdon 5-9 Jr. F
Ella Karg Wauconda 5-6 Sr. G
Mia Kennelly Oak Lawn 5-7 Jr. G
Kenzie Kleckler Freeport 5-10 Sr. F/C
Kayla Kodat Dwight 5-8 Sr. G
Karlie Krogman Lanark Eastland 5-10 Sr. C
Grace LaBarge Fremd 6-3 Sr. G/F
Bella LaPorta Highland 6-0 Sr. F
Mackenzie Leahy Jacobs 5- Jr. G
Nayo Lear Thornwood 5-9 Jr. G
PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.
Sophia Loden Mascoutah 5-11 So. F
Thaya Luse Aurora Christian 5-8 Jr. F
Kate Matthews Chatham Glenwood 5-10 Sr. F
Ashlyn May Fieldcrest 5-9 So. G
Shakara McCline East St. Louis 5-6 So. G
Mary McGrath Hersey 6-1 Sr. G/F
Tatianna McLaren Phillips 5-9 So. G
Addisyn Miller Benton 5-7 Sr. G
Alexa Miller ALAH 5-8 Jr. G
Emily Miller Annawan 5-11 Sr. F
Ruthie Montella Fremd 6-0 Sr. G
Mikala Nichols Windsor/Stew-Stras. 5-11 Sr. F/C
Lexie Niebrugge Teutopolis 5-7 Sr. G
Josie Ness Sandwich 5-11 Sr. F
Taylor Nowaskie Olympia 5-7 Jr. G
Izzy Ogliore Loyola Academy 5-10 Sr. F
Savannah Orgeron Mahomet-Seymour 5-10 So. F
Maya Osborn Marshall 5-4 Jr. G
Delaney Panozzo Grant Park 6-2 So. G
Summer Parker-Hall Loyola Academy 6-0 Sr. F
Abi Payne Amboy 5-9 Sr. G
Brook Pieper Abingdon-Avon 6-0 So. C
Bree Portz Marissa 5-8 Jr. G
Mallory Powers Amboy 5-11 Sr. G
Sophia Remmel Dunlap 5-7 So. G
Sydney Rheinecker Sparta 5-7 So. G
Madyson Rigdon Paris 5-8 Jr. G
Mackenzie Russell Salt Fork 5-9 Sr. G
Natalie Schroeder Watseka 5-5 Sr. G
Hannah Schuringa Timothy Christian 6-0 Sr. F
Asya Smith Pleasant Plains 5-4 Sr. G
Emily Smith Marissa 5-7 Sr. G
Adrenna Snipes Alton 5-7 Jr. G
Crystal Sotelo Belvidere North 5-9 Jr. F
Tori Standerfe Bethalto Civic Memorial 5-7 Sr. G
Katie Steinman Bloomington Central Catholic 5-8 Sr. G
Lauren Strenk Regina Dominican 5-6 Sr. G
Grace Sullivan Carmel Catholic 6-4 Jr. F
Sophie Swanson Barrington 5-9 So. G
Brynn Tabeling Tuscola 5-4 Sr. G
Vinoche Terry Phillips 5-8 So. G
Tabytha Toelke Dakota 6-0 Sr. G
Tessa Towers Batavia 6-3 Jr. F
Saniya Tutt Peoria 5-6 Sr. G
Shelby Veltrop Morrison 6-1 So. C
Trinity Wade Shelbyville 5-7 Jr. G
Grace Walsh Joliet West 5-8 Jr. G
Elana Wells Burlington Central 5-7 Sr. G
Abby Williams Alton Marquette 5-9 Jr. F
Annie Worth Geneseo 6-1 So. C