Introducing The News-Gazette's 45th News-Gazette All-State Girls' Basketball Team:
FIRST TEAM
PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.
Miyah Brown
Winnebago 5-10 Sr. G/F
Winnebago’s run to 35 wins and a Class 2A state runner-up finish was fueled by the Bellarmine signee, who averaged 16.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, four steals and 2.3 assists.
Katy Eidle
Hersey 6-0 Jr. G
The Michigan commit put up 19.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, four assists and three steals per game to go with a 46/43/72 shooting slash for the 27-6 Huskies.
Emily Fisher
Libertyville 6-0 Jr. G
Fisher, who will play at Maryland starting in 2023-24, averaged 14 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.6 steals this season for the Wildcats.
Kenzie Hare
Naperville North 5-10 Sr. G
Hare recently flipped to Marquette after a coaching change at Saint Louis and averaged 20.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 steals for 30-4 Naperville North.
Amiah Hargrove
Christopher 6-2 So. F
Hargrove is one of the top sophomores in the state and put up big numbers — 24.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game — this season.
Sydney Harris
Edwardsville 6-1 Sr. G
The Central Michigan-bound Harris helped the Tigers go 29-4 this season by averaging 23.8 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 53 percent overall and 43 percent from three.
Camille Jackson
Butler College Prep 5-11 Sr. G
Jackson defines “pure point guard” and put up 11.4 points, 6.1 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 steals as a senior before starting her career at Illinois.
Janae Kent
Oak Forest 6-1 Jr. G/F
Kent has two dozen D-I offers, including several high majors, and continued to be one of the state’s top scorers in 2021-22 averaging 25.5 points and 9.5 rebounds.
Kammie Ludwig
Geneseo 5-10 Sr. G
The Providence-bound Ludwig capped her high school career with a 31-2 season for the Maple Leafs while averaging 23.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and two assists.
Brianna McDaniel
Kenwood Academy 5-11 Sr. G
McDaniel, who flipped from Texas A&M to Maryland last week, came back from a torn ACL to put up 15 points, three assists, three rebounds and two steals per game in 2021-22.
Mallory Ramage
Mattoon 5-10 Sr. G
The Loyola Chicago signee finished off a stellar prep career averaging 25.4 points, six rebounds, four steals and 3.2 assists for the 30-3 Green Wave.
Abbey Schreacke
Quincy Notre Dame 6-0 Jr. G
The multi-sport standout with several D-I offers guided the Raiders to a Class 2A state title putting up 26.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
Sophie Swanson
Barrington 5-10 Jr. G
Swanson, who is committed to Purdue, averaged 21.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 1.6 assists for the Class 4A state runner-up Fillies.
Lisa Thompson
Joliet West 5-9 Jr. G
Nearly three dozen D-I programs from coast to coast have offered Thompson, who put up 23.5 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals per game as a junior.
Xamiya Walton
Butler College Prep 5-7 So. G
Another one of the state’s elite sophomores, Walton followed up a terrific freshman year by averaging 24.3 points, 5.2 steals, 4.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds.
SECOND TEAM
PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS.
Lenee Beaumont
Benet Academy 6-0 Jr. G
Beaumont committed to Indiana last week after shooting 42 percent from three and averaging 14.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the 28-win Redwings.
Taylor Charles
Burlington Central 6-2 Sr. F
The future Princeton Tigers forward pushed Burlington Central past the 20-win mark and averaged 13.5 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.5 blocks in 2021-22.
Denali Craig-Edwards
Peoria 6-1 Jr. G/F
Craig-Edwards stuffed the stat sheet for the 28-4 Lions this season and put up 15.5 points, 11 rebounds, 5.5 assists, four steals and two blocks per game.
Alecia Doyle
Carterville 5-8 Sr. G
Doyle signed with Southeast Missouri State in the fall and then helped Carterville win 27 games by averaging 17 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Bella Finnegan
Mother McAuley 5-10 Sr. G
The Indiana State-bound guard shot 41 percent from three and averaged 18.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Mighty Macs.
Kloe Froebe
Lincoln 5-9 So. G
Multiple D-I programs have already offered the do-everything Froebe, who finished at 24.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.6 steals and 3.8 assists per game for the Railers.
Aaliyah Guyton
Peoria 5-8 So. G
Hometown Bradley and Vanderbilt have already offered Guyton, who put up 20 points, 3.5 assists, three steals and two rebounds per game this season.
Jillian Hamilton
Pana 5-10 Sr. G/F
Hamilton is headed to Southwestern Illinois College after averaging 18 points, seven rebounds and 3.9 steals for the Class 2A third place Panthers.
Skylar Jones
Whitney Young 6-0 Jr. G/F
High major D-I programs have already come calling for Jones, who averaged 18 points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists for the 24-win Dolphins.
Katie Krupa
Morton 6-1 Sr. F
The Harvard-bound Krupa put up 17.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game for the Class 3A third-place Potters, who remain consistently among state’s best.
Alyssa Latham
Homewood-Flossmoor 6-2 Jr. F
Latham, who averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and two assists and has D-I offers, could have Vikings in contention in Class 4A next year.
Ella Lune
Brimfield 6-0 Sr. G/F
Headed to Eastern Illinois next season, Lune averaged 19.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.3 steals and 2.1 blocks for the Class 1A champs.
Grace Nelson
Altamont 5-9 So. G
Nelson had multiple D-I offers as a freshman and kept up her elite production in 2021-22 at 29.1 points, eight rebounds, 4.9 steals and three assists per game.
Grace Sullivan
Carmel Catholic 6-4 Sr. F
Sullivan will head to Bucknell next season after helping Carmel Catholic win a Class 3A state title by averaging 14.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, two assists and 1.3 blocks.
Jordan Wood
Carmel Catholic 6-5 Jr. F
The Michigan State commit gave the state-champion Corsairs a second tough post player, as she put up 14.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.
SPECIAL MENTION 50
PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS. COLLEGE
Gwen Adler Barrington 5-10 So. G/F
Nora Ahram St. Viator 5-7 Sr. G
Katie Baker Serena 5-6 Sr. G
Laila Barakat Stagg 5-4 Sr. G
Nakia Bardney Simeon 6-1 Sr. F
Joy Bergstrom St. Viator 5-11 Sr. G
Jerzy Bittle Marion 5-8 Jr. G
Brooke Blumenfeld Glenbrook North 6-1 Sr. F
Jayda Bowen Crete-Monee 5-8 Sr. G
Ellie Cahill Eureka 5-10 Jr. G
Evyn Carrier Sycamore 6-4 Jr. C
Mallory Cyrulik Clinton 6-0 Sr. G/F
Morgan Demos Benet Academy 6-2 Sr. C
Shannon Dowell O’Fallon 5-9 Jr. G
Amayah Doyle Carterville 5-10 So. F/C
Bella Dudley Tri-County 5-8 Sr. G
Whitney Dunn Kenwood Academy 5-9 Sr. G
Elle Evans Edwardsville 6-3 Sr. G
Faith Feuerbach Sycamore 6-1 Sr. G/F
Ava Gugliuzza Lincoln-Way West 5-7 Jr. G
Gracie Heckert Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 5-10 Jr. G
Octavia Heidelberg Dupo 5-11 Sr. F
Claire Hyde Wheaton North 5-5 Sr. G
Destiny Jackson Whitney Young 5-7 Fr. G
Alexa Jamison Salt Fork 5-5 Fr. G
Lexi Kerstein Deerfield 5-6 Jr. G
Nikki Kerstein Deerfield 5-7 Fr. G
Caydee Kirkham Illini West 5-5 Sr. G
Emory Klatt Stevenson 6-0 So. F
Cayla Koerner Mahomet-Seymour 5-6 Sr. G
Sophia Loden Mascoutah 5-11 Jr. F
Claire McDougall Washington 6-1 Jr. G
Mia Moore East Aurora 5-8 Jr. G
Taylor Nowaskie Olympia 5-10 Sr. G
Delaney Panozzo Grant Park 6-3 Jr. G/F
Emily Pape Maine South 6-1 Sr. F
Kennedi Perkins Bolingbrook 5-10 Sr. G
Sydney Richards Neoga 6-0 Jr. G/F
Simone Sawyer Stevenson 5-10 Sr. G
Macy Silvey Edwardsville 5-10 Sr. G
Sophie Sullivan Willowbrook 5-8 Sr. G
Tatiana Thomas Bolingbrook 5-11 Sr. F
Ana-Liese Torian Homewood-Flossmoor 6-0 Jr. F
Tessa Towers Batavia 6-5 Sr. C
Ashleigh Wackerlin Hinckley-Big Rock 5-10 Sr. G/F
Alexis Wade Mount Pulaski 5-8 Jr. G
Claire Wagner Elmhurst IC Catholic 5-11 Sr. G/F
Grace Walsh Joliet West 5-9 Sr. G
Mya Wardle Peoria Notre Dame 5-7 So. G
Brianna Wooldridge Fremd 6-2 Sr. F
HONORABLE MENTION 100
PLAYER SCHOOL HT. YR. POS. COLLEGE
Denver Anderson Mount Zion 6-0 So. G
Ella Armstrong St. Joseph-Ogden 5-9 Sr. G
Cassidy Arni Geneva 6-0 Jr. G/F
Ashlynn Arnsman Mendon Unity 5-11 Jr. F
Olivia Austin Nazareth Academy 6-1 So. F
Ava Bardic Stevenson 5-8 Sr. G
Kenna Bixby South County 5-10 Sr. C
Shannon Blacher Montini 5-11 Jr. G/F
Shelby Bowman Biggsville W. Central 5-6 So. G
Christin Brewer Butler College Prep 6-1 Sr. C
Elizabeth Browder Earlville 5-10 Sr. F
Jazmyne Bynum Hyde Park 5-4 So. G
Brooke Carlson Batavia 5-8 So. G
Gracie Carstensen Nazareth Academy 5-10 Jr. G
Kira Chivers Marist 5-4 Sr. G
Alyssa Cole Nashville 5-10 Sr. F
Abby Compton Goreville 5-11 So. G/F
Makenna Cox Springfield Lutheran 5-11 Jr. F
Caroline Croft South Elgin 5-5 Sr. G
Mya Davidson Harlem 6-2 Sr. G/F
Jacie Dees Mount Vernon 5-8 Sr. F
Cora DeSutter Midwest Central 5-10 Jr. F
Olivia Dinges Amboy 6-1 Sr. F
Katie Draper Oblong/Palestine-Hutsonville 5-7 Sr. G
Amalia Dray Nazareth Academy 5-8 So. G
Georgia Duncan Washington 5-10 Sr. G
Josie Eager Ottawa Marquette 5-5 Sr. G
Blair Eftink Quincy Notre Dame 5-8 Jr. G
Lucy Fearday Effingham St. Anthony 6-0 Jr. F
Klare Flynn Brown County 5-9 Jr. F
Carly Foster Gallatin County 5-6 Jr. G
Gracie Furlong Galena 5-9 Fr. G
Allie Geiger Elmhurst IC Catholic 5-10 So. F
Peyton Gerdes Grayslake North 6-0 Jr. F
Angelina Giordano Loyola Academy 5-9 Sr. G
Amina Gray DeKalb 5-6 Jr. G
Brooklyn Gray Rockford Auburn 5-10 Sr. G
Norah Gum Waterloo 6-0 Jr. F
Riley Guy Effingham St. Anthony 5-8 Sr. G
Brynn Haas Stockton 6-1 Sr. F
McKenzie Hecht Princeton 5-6 Sr. F
Mae Herman Elmwood 5-8 So. G
Marissa Hilt Bloomington 6-0 Sr. F
Carmyn Huston Monmouth-Roseville 5-10 So. F
Ashley Jones Abingdon-Avon 5-8 Sr. G/F
Ivie Juarez Mahomet-Seymour 5-9 Sr. C
Karsen Karlblom Prairie Ridge 5-11 Sr. G
Presli Karnes Herrin 5-10 Sr. F
Mia Kennelly Oak Lawn 5-7 Sr. G
Kiarra Kilgore Galesburg 5-8 So. G
Torrie Kortan St. Charles East 5-9 Sr. G
Alayna Kraus Okawville 5-6 So. G
Sophia Kremitzki Tuscola 5-9 Sr. G
Jamarea LaCaze Thornwood 6-2 Sr. C
Avery Larson Antioch 6-3 Sr. C
Charlize Luehmann Father McGivney 5-9 Sr. F
Ashlyn May Fieldcrest 5-9 Jr. G
Shakara McCline East St. Louis 5-6 Jr. G
Imari McDuffy Rock Island 5-6 Sr. G
Diavian Mehundrew Springfield Southeast 5-8 Sr. G
Riley Mont West Aurora 5-7 Sr. G
Azyah Newson-Cole Lincoln-Way Central 5-7 Jr. G
Molly O’Riordan Barrington 6-2 So. F/C
Maya Osborn Marshall 5-4 Sr. G
Jalyn Patterson Plainfield North 5-11 Sr. F/C
Amaria Pender Decatur MacArthur 5-5 Sr. G
Elynn Peterson Brimfield 5-5 Sr. G
A’Coria Phillips Mounds Meridian 5-6 Sr. G
Brook Pieper Abingdon-Avon 6-1 Jr. C
Alexis Pohlman Greenfield Northwestern 5-8 Sr. F
Ruari Quarnstrom St. Thomas More 5-8 So. G
Kaylen Reed Rochester 5-6 Jr. G
Summer Reid Schaumburg Christian 5-6 Sr. G
Christina Rice Decatur MacArthur 5-7 Jr. F
Madyson Rigdon Paris 5-8 Sr. G
Maddie Roberts Williamsville 5-5 Sr. G
Whitney Rumbold Tremont 5-10 Jr. F
Layne Rupert Hillsboro 5-7 Jr. G
Ayva Rush Vienna 5-5 Fr. G
Kylie Russell Lisle 6-1 Sr. C
Audrey Sabol Nokomis 6-0 Jr. C
Danielle Scully Nazareth Academy 6-1 So. G
Claire Seal Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 5-10 So. G/F
Abby Shepard Beecher 5-8 Sr. G/F
Ella Shipley Sycamore 5-7 Sr. G
Chloe Sisco Prairie Central 5-6 So. G
Angelina Smith Bolingbrook 5-9 So. G
Kellie Snyder Newark 5-10 Sr. F
Maliah Sparks Belleville West 5-8 Jr. G
Kynlee Stearns Knoxville 5-5 Sr. G
Ensley Tedeschi Benton 6-1 Jr. G
Caitlyn Thole Princeville 5-8 Sr. G/F
Ella Todd Fremd 5-11 Fr. G
Kaleah Toran Springfield 5-8 Sr. G
Charlotte Trunk Sandburg 5-10 Sr. G/F
Brooke Veldhuizen Grant Park 6-1 Jr. F
Camryn Veltrop Morrison 6-2 Fr. F
Shelby Veltrop Morrison 6-3 Jr. F
Trinity Wade Shelbyville 5-8 Sr. G
Marisa Zane Robinson 5-6 So. G