The top player was ... New Trier senior Jake Fiegen. After netting a game-high 26 points in the Trevians' semifinal earlier Friday but not getting his desired result, Fiegen came out firing early and kept on firing as this third-place bout rolled along. He swished a three-pointer 25 seconds into the action versus Downers Grove North to kick off the scoring and wound up with 17 points. He also snagged five rebounds and ended his prep basketball career by throwing down a thunderous one-handed dunk midway through the fourth quarter.
The key moment was ... the Trevians knocking down four three-point baskets before four minutes of the first quarter had elapsed. Joining Fiegen in New Trier's distance-shooting parade were sophomore Colby Smith, senior Tyler Van Gorp and Smith a second time. The quartet of makes staked the Trevians to a 12-5 lead that only ballooned from there. New Trier carried a 38-15 edge into the locker room courtesy a last-second three-pointer from junior Ian Brown before going ahead by as many as 31 points midway through the third quarter.
By the numbers ... these two teams seemed to determine during pregame warmups that they'd both loft up a ton of three-point attempts early to put on a show for the remaining fans in attendance at State Farm Center. That led to New Trier shooting 5 of 11 from distance during the first quarter, out of 14 total tries from the fold, along with Downers Grove North going 2 of 9 from beyond the arc in the first quarter, out of 14 shots from the field. ... Fiegen's scoring total was complemented by Smith's 14 points and Brown's nine points. ... The Trojans were led by six points from junior Alex Miller plus five points apiece from seniors Max Haack and Henry Sevcik.
What New Trier said ... “For these guys to come into this game with the energy and enthusiasm they had was incredible, and I wouldn't expect anything less from this group of guys. These guys are so close. They wanted to end on a positive note, and we did. We played a great game. We shot it well. We moved the ball well. We rebounded. And that gets overshadowed because it's the last game of the season.” — coach Scott Fricke
What Downers Grove North said ... “They're a great group of kids to work with, there's no doubt about that. Hell of a ride that these guys took us on. You dream of getting to a Final Four. We didn't play particularly well in that second game. I thought we gave it a shot in the first one. I told the kids, 'What I'll be most upset about is that we don't get to practice together and come back and hoop tomorrow. I'm sure the bad taste will kind of leave pretty quick here.” – coach James Thomas