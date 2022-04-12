Karley Yergler
Mahomet-SeymourYergler is following her 2021 News-Gazette All-Area first-team effort with more outstanding results for this season’s Bulldogs. Across 42 innings of work prior to Monday’s game against Centennial, the senior has allowed just 13 hits — including one no-hitter — two earned runs and seven walks while striking out 90.
Abby Sabalaskey
WestvilleThe no-hitter machine in Vermilion County is continuing to befuddle opponents as a sophomore. Through the Tigers’ first nine games, Sabalaskey had tossed one perfect game and two no-hitters. Also among the 2021 N-G All-Area first-teamer’s stats are seven hits, one earned run, eight walks and 83 strikeouts.
Taylor Henry
UnityThe defending N-G All-Area Player of the Year hasn’t produced the most robust start to a season, as the Rockets play a bolstered nonconference schedule. But if one removes a rough showing versus Olympia, Henry had allowed 18 hits, three earned runs and six walks while tossing one no-hitter prior to Monday.
Allison Deck
UrbanaDeck has been on the wrong end of some rough defensive outings from her teammates, as well as some low-scoring games. But she’s still proven difficult for her opponents to size up, as she boasted 85 strikeouts entering this week. And the 2021 N-G All-Area first-teamer also has thrown one no-hitter.
Maggie Ward
St. Joseph-OgdenWard didn’t earn 2021 N-G All-Area first-team status, but she’s eyeing it now. The junior logged five pitching wins in SJ-O’s first 11 games on the power of 35 strikeouts and a .270 opposing batting average, with her only losses versus bigger schools Homewood-Flossmoor and Normal West and 2A power Olympia.