What are you most excited for this season?
I think I’m most excited for the women to shock themselves. I think there’s a level of results that they think they’re capable of, that now we’re going see. (And) we know they’re capable (of them). I’m excited about that.
Who are some key swimmers and divers we can keep an eye on this season?Good question. Cara Bognar is always a big leader in the pool. Allison Landis on the boards has made great improvement under (diving coach Tricia Grant’s) guidance over the last couple of weeks. And Brooke (Michael), they’re both probably the leaders on the diving side of things. Outside of Cara, Molly Yetter is always ready to go, and Sydney Stoll (as well). Isabel Guerra has made great strides over the summer with us, and I’m really excited to see how she competes this year. And I’m sure that there’s girls that I’m forgetting, but there’s a good group of them.
What is the team culture like within the program?We really do have a great culture within the program. I mean, they are extremely smart, driven women academically. All of them, on a daily basis, how they conduct themselves at this university. And then on the swimming side and the diving side, it’s elevating our competition level, right? It’s elevating our practice level in the pool, and really making that known that we’re going to be competing in the Big Ten.
So from a culture standpoint, we don’t really have a lot to work on overall, but it’s things like, ‘How do we elevate the competition side of things?’ We had a team retreat where we talked a lot about leadership, what it looks like, what we want it to look like, how it all plays in talks about our values of the program and how we’re going to live our values out every day and then go from there. So it’s been good, for sure.
What would it take for you to consider this season a success?
I probably have my own personal goals for some of that. But then also, from a team perspective, I think the biggest thing for this year is instilling the groundwork of where we want to go. How we conduct ourselves every single day, how we walk into practice, how we conduct practice. ... Are we doing the details right, day in day out? How do we support one another, on the boards and in the pool? And all those details, how do they come out at the end? How do we step up and walk into (the Big Ten meet) knowing that we’re ready to go and knowing that we’re meant to be there? So I don’t know if that’s measurable. But that’s a lot of things we focus on right now.
Obviously, planting new roots in Champaign-Urbana, what has that transition been like for? How are you liking town so far?
It’s great. It’s great to be here. We’re getting settled. We’re kind of ready to plant our roots here and really want to be a part of the community. ... It’s been great so far.