What are your expectations for this season?
I mean, obviously, my standards are very high. I feel both of our cross-country teams, not only are expected to make it to the national meet … they are both expected to to be at the national meet and finish Top 10. Top 10 to Top 15, I think is a very realistic way of starting us off. And I think we have the bullets to do that. If it doesn’t happen this year, it will happen for sure next year because we’re bringing some folks mid-year here where they can set the tone. We have a lot of good, talented athletes and good coaching in cross-country. But I think they need a little push from the leadership, from myself to realize, ‘OK, this is what we care about. We don’t care about the dual meet with this team or that team. This is the prize.’
But every meet you compete, you’re expected to win it because you’re better than everybody else. We have a lot invested in there. So that’s our goals for cross-country. The track teams are very weak because a lot of the money we have invested, it’s mainly the cross-country, some running events and they’re very young. And some scholarships are not where we need them to be. But the athletes we have right now, we have some big promising kids that might develop.”
Who are some key
athletes?
We got Olivia (Howell), that’s a dual threat between cross-country and track. She’s the only returning scorer at the NCAA (level), unfortunately. I think she probably going to carry the women’s team a little bit.
We have the two pole vaulters, Mia (Morello) and Tori (Thomas), I think they have some good potential there to make some noise at the national level or at least get there. We have a high jumper (Tacoria Humphrey) who should be able to challenge for a spot at the NCAA meet.
Tyler (Sudduth) in the shot put is probably one of the best men’s prospects that can do something. Aiden Ouimet should be at the national meet, hopefully outdoor.
I think the 4x4 relay should be a good, good flavor there. They are expected to make it to the national meet, and we have two 400-yard hurdlers, Rob (Williams) and Devontae (Ford), so those guys can great create something.
What has been the biggest adjustment to Champaign?
I haven’t gotten a chance to do much. I came here and I went straight into hiring. The administration was very gracious to give me what I needed.
The recruiting process was very smooth, too. It took me a month to hire all of the five additions we had. So between that and recruiting and buying my house, I didn’t really do too much. My family’s still in Florida, and they will move up here after the school year is over.
I’ve lived in the Midwest before, so I sort of know what to expect. I just have to adjust to when the cold comes. I’ve gotten spoiled all these years in Georgia and Florida. But we do have a very nice indoor facility, which that’s all I care about, to be honest with you. As we’re inside working, I don’t really care.
What separates Illinois from some of your
past destinations?
To me, it was never about buildings and all that other than having the place to train.
When it gets cold and you need to be inside, you have that facility to train. It shouldn’t be that hard for multimillion corporations like this, and Illinois has that.
What we are missing is the sexy part, if that makes sense. And that comes with winning. As crazy as it sounds, Georgia used to be in the bottom of the SEC, but we had the staff where we had a few folks that went out and got the folks that came in and and they kicked butt. They went out there and took no prisoners … and that’s what we need. We need some injection of (toughness). And once you do that, winning fixes everything.
I demand excellence from everybody, from the ones above me and below me or whatever you want to call it around me. But I don’t feel good asking for things, until we really start winning, and sometimes that I sell myself short because of that.
But that’s how I’m wired. We got to win. We just have to show that Illinois is a lot better than where it sits right now, (with) all the zeros we’ve seen scored at nationals. It’s unacceptable. And I know it’s not easy, it’s not that simple. This place has had great coaches, every single one of them before me.
We’ve just got to teach folks, whether it’s an administrator that doesn’t know the elite level, or an administrator that knows the elite level and doesn’t understand the sport of track and field. It’s our job by winning to get them interested.
What would it take for you to consider your first year at Illinois a success?
It comes down to recruiting. I want us to get to a point that we don’t have to be thrown the door in our faces so quickly, by the five-star American recruits. The five-star European recruits are looking at us the same way as everybody else because they don’t get caught up with the glitter and the shine of the palm trees or whatever.
(I need to change that perception) that OK, it’s an honor and a privilege to get a full scholarship at the University of Illinois here. It has to be a huge deal. Let’s say we don’t have any 400 runners and you run faster than what happened last year. That means you deserve a full ride. Look at the NCAA, what it takes to make it (there) and and show me you can do that.
The biggest honor that I ever felt is when we lined up at the Olympic final in 2016 with the triple jump and high jump. I’ve helped so many Olympians. And the biggest success is not them breaking NCAA records, it’s when they line up at the Olympic finals. And they (are announced as a graduate of the university), to me, that’s the biggest success you can have.