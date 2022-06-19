FITHIAN — The woman affectionately known as “Juice” inside Oakwood High School is a staple of the Comets’ community. Especially in the realm of athletics.
It’s something Lynn Anderson likely couldn’t have imagined when she was a student roughly 70 miles south of Oakwood’s campus, at Marshall High School, in the mid-1960s.
Not because she wasn’t interested in sports. Far from it.
“I was the president of (the Lions’) girls’ athletic association … because I was a senior,” said Anderson, a 1967 Marshall alumna. “I was the most athletic or the most energetic — however you want to put it in those days.”
Instead, opportunities largely were nonexistent for girls and women to compete on the same plane as boys and men when Anderson was coming of age.
Title IX was adopted nationally five years after Anderson earned her high school diploma, eventually affording a more fair playing field to girls and women various capacities.
But that arrived too late to impact Anderson in high school.
“I said, ‘I don’t know why we can’t just go to Casey or Martinsville and just play those girls,’” Anderson said. “So we went to the principal, and he said, ‘Well, you can’t.’ Why can’t we? ‘Well, we’re not approved by the IHSA.’”
Anderson’s first thought after receiving that explanation?
“Who was the IHSA?” she said with a laugh.
Anderson now has been associated with the prep sports organization through Oakwood since 1975.
“(When Title IX arrived) it was, ‘Yay,’ you know. Finally that they are playing,” Anderson said. “But at that point in time, of course, I was teaching elementary P.E.”
The push toward athletic equality between boys and girls began too late to give Anderson a chance at any of her competitive dreams. She instead recalls time spent in her own youth physical education classes, before she was the one instructing them.
“We had a trampoline in high school, which was awesome,” Anderson said. “We did basketball. We did volley tennis, which … the ball gets to bounce once and then over. And volleyball — not volleyball as we know it nowadays, but P.E. volleyball.
“So that’s what we did in girls’ athletics.”
Anderson did start tapping into her coaching roots as an undergraduate at Southern Illinois, working in that capacity with an intramural basketball team.
Things reached a different level, though, when Oakwood officials asked Anderson if she’d be a girls’ basketball assistant coach “right off the get-go” as she began her Comets teaching tenure.
“I really didn’t want to at that time,” Anderson said, “because I was trying to get my feet wet in high school. … Then I went ahead and said, ‘OK, I’ll be the assistant. I can learn under the coach (Norma Jenkins) at that time.”
Just one problem.
“She resigned from that position in August,” Anderson said. “Why are you resigning? I said, ‘That’s the reason I’m doing it with you, so I can learn some.’ … And she said, ‘They’re not paying me enough. They’re paying the guys way more.’”
Enter Anderson as the new Oakwood girls’ basketball coach for the Comets’ 1976-77 campaign.
She held the position for two seasons before readily ceding it to longtime Vermilion County coach and administrator Mike Waters.
Anderson was just getting started as a girls’ head coach at Oakwood, it turns out.
She headed the 1977-78 and 1978-79 girls’ track and field squads.
She became the volleyball boss for the 1988-89 season and remains in that role to this day.
And she resumed being girls’ track and field coach in the 1992-93 season and also retains that gig in the present.
“I’ve learned a lot along the way, and I still learn every day,” Anderson said. “But we weren’t trained to be a coach. … At that point in time, in college, I don’t know if there was a coaching class. I think most women at that time had no coaching background, that were even starting to coach in high school (when Title IX emerged).”
Anderson possessed interest in coaching even when she wasn’t completely sold on the prospect in her early Oakwood years. If she was going to join the ranks, however, she wanted to do right by the athletes under her charge.
“I wanted to do it in a good way,” Anderson said. “You want to know what you’re doing.”
Anderson cited former Unity volleyball coach Liz Osborn as someone she spoke with for advice, saying the woman for whom the Rockets’ gymnasium is named “helped me through a rough spot.”
Nowadays, Anderson is a respected veteran of the Comets’ coaching ranks and the local high school coaching scene.
In her rise to that status, she’s gotten to witness firsthand the growth of girls’ athletics throughout the area and state.
“It’s been great for kids, just for their physical health if nothing else, and working with other people to go into the workforce,” Anderson said. “It all ties together. … Women’s sports was a good move to push.”