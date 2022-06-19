CHAMPAIGN — Sara Burton boasts the longest title of any athletic administrator at Illinois. But don’t let the importance of Burton’s role get lost in the professional title word salad that is her role as executive senior associate director of athletics, sports administration/senior woman administrator.
It’s the last designation on Burton’s title — senior woman administrator — that’s arguably the most important. It’s an NCAA-mandated position in every athletic department under its umbrella from Division I through Division III following the passage of the Title IX federal civil rights legislation that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives funding from the federal government. The 50th anniversary of Title IX will be celebrated Thursday.
“The reason for that is because typically, historically, women were not in the room making executive decisions, which ultimately affects gender equity,” Burton said about the NCAA adopting the senior woman administrator designation. “If the only people in the room sitting around the table making decisions for all genders of student-athletes are men, there’s going to be a pretty biased process. Certainly many of them see that big picture, but as you think about when that was implemented, that proved problematic.
“While Title IX might have given access, it didn’t necessarily change the quality in great ways beyond what was required. It’s shifting from defense to offense a little bit and making sure there are other diverse perspectives in the room.”
Sports were always part of Burton’s life growing up in Tulsa, Okla. Her parents were both Oklahoma grads and Sooners supporters.
“In my household it was, ‘Sooner born, Sooner bred and someday I’ll be Sooner dead,’” Burton said. “That was all tied through the lens of athletics. ... That sport piece was always a presence in my life, and my parents really encouraged both my brother and myself to pursue our passions whatever they were.
“Once I got a taste of sport, that was absolutely a passion. The piano and the flute and the acting all kind of got pushed this direction, and the sport thing became much more central to my identity.”
Burton attended Knox College in Galesburg and played both soccer and basketball as a freshman before turning her focus solely to soccer.
These were the early days of Title IX. Burton’s first year at Knox in 1987 doubled as the soccer program’s first season as a varsity sport. The resources were ... scant.
“I walked into a program that had been a club team before,” Burton said. “It was definitely a time where it was still really evident that while there was access there wasn’t equity.”
An opportunity to join former Knox coach Amy Reifert at the University of Chicago kept Burton involved in soccer. Her salary her first year as an assistant was $2,000 and was supplemented by a part-time job with university’s alumni association and saving on housing by living with Reifert and her husband.
Even as she moved on to Wisconsin-LaCrosse to lead her own program, Burton still had non-coaching duties. She spent 20 years coaching the Eagles, but just two where more than 25 percent of her work week was strictly soccer.
But a career in sports still resonated deeply.
“I think part of it was I knew how critical it was in my identity and development as a person to be able to be in a space where you experience some incredible highs and lows and are challenged to grow,” Burton said. “I wanted the chance to impact the lives of student-athletes the way my life was impacted.”
Burton has continued to do that after transitioning from coaching to athletic administration at UW-LaCrosse where she first worked for now Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman. She did so again at Washington University in St. Louis before joining Whitman at Illinois in 2018.
“As I kind of aged through my (coaching) career, what I also realized is I had a lot of skills in impacting student-athlete health and well being beyond the field,” Burton said. “The chance to do that, not just for 26 student-athletes, but for 400-500 student-athletes.”
Burton is the only athletic administrator at Illinois that previously coached at the college level. It’s that unique background as a former student-athlete herself and then coach that informs the way she approaches her administrative career. It’s always student-athletes first.
“As I think about how I can shape those experiences for our current student-athletes and coaches, that’s really relevant to me,” Burton said. “That’s my goal is to continue to make that impact and have a sense of connection and empathy for people who are in those lived experiences. ... Every chance I get to stay student-athlete centric in my day-to-day work, I appreciate it. That’s who all of us are really focused on impacting.”
Burton has seen first hand, as an athlete, coach and administrator, how Title IX has changed the college experience. It’s unquestionable, she said, that sports have evolved and grown to address the needs of every student-athlete, which she called a “critical responsibility” for leaders in athletics regardless of the federal legislation.
There’s still room to improve.
“We still exist in a space culturally that is incredibly influenced by male sports,” Burton said. “Thankfully, there are models that are continuing to evolve around women’s sports. ... Part of it’s the cultural mindset. Where are we sociologically with that access? Do we really see women in culture as that viable competitor? I do. I can say safely not everyone does. ... I think it has absolutely improved, but there’s always going to be a road ahead. Culturally, our lens around sport is what has to keep evolving.”