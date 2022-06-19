CHAMPAIGN — Liz Osborn was accused of creating “a monster” at Unity High School.
That’s how she says an unnamed former Rockets boys’ athletic director — whom she eventually replaced — described Unity volleyball’s success in the program’s infancy under Osborn.
The assessment wasn’t delivered in a positive fashion, either.
It came not too long after the nation’s Title IX statute was adopted in 1972, ultimately allowing girls to compete in IHSA-sponsored events just like the boys.
“He probably took a lot of flak, and the boys probably took a lot of flak from visiting teams about, ‘Don’t you boys ever do anything? Look at all what the girls have done,’” Osborn said. “There were plaques put up, made by a Unity grad who followed girls’ sports programs and was my scorekeeper my whole career.”
Nowadays, such a line would be delivered with much more praise.
Osborn leaped headlong into coaching Rockets volleyball for its first IHSA-official season of 1973-‘74.
And she stayed at the helm through the 1995-‘96 campaign before stepping aside in the wake of a stroke, guiding Unity to three trophies across five state tournament appearances along with 503 total victories.
The inaugural modern powerhouse for a school that has fielded multiple others in the years since.
Built on the back of not only Osborn’s leadership, but also a crop of girls who were among the first in Unity history to vie for IHSA hardware on an annual basis.
“That was a thrill for me,” said Osborn, whose name is attached to the Rockets’ gymnasium for her numerous contributions to Unity High athletics. “I never had that opportunity, and I was providing the opportunity for these kids. And the joy and the thrill they had, I could feel, too, for them.”
Osborn, who now is retired, graduated from Champaign High School in 1958. She admitted to being interested in sports during her prep years, but there was no college athletic track for her to aspire toward.
Instead, she attended Southern Illinois University and majored in recreation, adding minors in physical education and psychology. For her major, she was inspired by being a Girl Scout growing up.
After earning her bachelor’s degree in 1962, Osborn began teaching P.E. at Unity in the same year. She also started as adviser for the Rockets’ girls’ athletic association — which was the closest thing the school’s females had to IHSA competition at the time.
“I would take my GAA girls that were available on Saturday to Farmer City, because I was a friend of the woman that was the P.E. teacher there,” Osborn said. “And we would have to split up our girls and have teams that had girls from all of the schools that were there, and then they could play. It couldn’t be Unity against Farmer City.”
Osborn noted she hadn’t attended college classes in order to learn the ins and outs of coaching. She learned how to become a teacher.
While there’s obvious crossover between the professions, they’re not completely the same. And Osborn had minimal athletic experience of her own since Title IX wasn’t alive when she was in high school and college.
The closest things she could claim in that regard were participating in Champaign High’s girls’ athletic association and in summertime activities run through the local park district.
“When Title IX finally went through, most of the schools looked to their P.E. teachers to become their (girls’) coaches,” Osborn said. “I started out coaching volleyball, basketball and softball. But I had to teach myself how to coach.”
Osborn believes she caught a break initially when she got to coach “a nucleus of girls who wanted to be athletes.”
She cited such volleyball players as Paula Abeln, Becky Carrell, Vonnie Carnes, Janet Black, Mary Jean Ducey and Peggy Kraft for helping the Rockets to some of their earliest successes.
The 1977-‘78 outfit placed fourth in Class A, giving Unity athletics its first-ever state trophy in any sport. The 1978-‘79 squad took runner-up status in Class A, and the 1980-‘81 unit claimed third place in Class A.
It’s appropriate the Rockets followed this trajectory during the first five years of two-class volleyball. Osborn also executed the legwork for an official proposal to the IHSA, delivered from Unity High, that asked for this two-class system.
“In the course of my career there were 22 regionals (that Unity volleyball competed in). We won 19 out of 22 titles in regional play,” Osborn said. “With the help of those girls that I had at the beginning, we ... developed a program in this area that I think people knew about.”
Osborn held plenty of additional sports-centric roles beyond coaching, both inside the Rockets’ school walls and beyond them. Among them was serving as Unity’s girls’ athletic director between 1973 and 1986 and as the institution’s overall AD between 1986 and 1996.
She found her “real love” was coaching volleyball, though.
While she learned plenty about athletics from reading books and suggests she may have inherited some insight from her father, Harold Osborn — a man who won 1924 Olympic gold medals in high jump and decathlon — she feels her passion made up for an initial lack of deep knowledge about volleyball.
“I was no expert on volleyball strategy,” Liz Osborn said. “I didn’t have that personal experience. I couldn’t demonstrate all these skills to my kids. ... It was my ability to get them to come together as a team.”
Osborn is glad she could be at the ground level for the Rockets’ girls when it came to helping them take advantage of Title IX during its earliest years.
“It has made such a difference for so many girls to be able to develop a love for (sports), develop their skills even more, have the opportunity to have success,” Osborn said. “Title IX made them rethink that girls really should have that opportunity, too.”