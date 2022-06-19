CHAMPAIGN — Shauna Green’s post-college plans were all set.
The Canisius College standout, who graduated in 2002 as the women’s basketball program’s all-time leading scorer an accolade she still holds at 2,012 career points, would be heading overseas to play basketball.
Green had a contract signed with a professional team in Luxembourg.
But a foot injury the summer immediately after graduating from the Division I college in Buffalo, N.Y., saw those plans change. In a hurry.
What started out as a basketball crossroads for the Clinton, Iowa, native, actually helped her discover a new pathway for her career: coaching.
Green saw doors open for her that decades earlier weren’t available to women. Green, after all, was six years old when Title IX became law. The groundbreaking piece of legislation, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives funding from the federal government, turns 50 years old on Thursday.
Now, Green uses her platform as the leader of a roster of a dozen-plus women, most of whom are between the ages of 18 to 22, to educate them on how things have changed in women’s sports over the past five decades.
“I tell them, ‘A lot of people paved the way to get us here,’” Green said from her office this past Tuesday at State Farm Center. The 42-year-old is fewer than 100 days into her tenure as the 10th head coach in Illinois women’s basketball history, replacing Nancy Fahey who retired from coaching after five tumultuous seasons in Champaign.
“I think just, you know, bringing it to their attention, talking with them about those things,” Green continued. “I think gratitude ... is such a huge piece of our core values in our program and our culture, and those are things we’ll talk about a lot. Sometimes, they just don’t know. They don’t know the history of it. And so educating them is such an important piece.”
The journey Green took to reach her current standing as the Illini’s head coach ultimately started with the effective ending of one chapter in her life. Green had been playing the game of basketball — competitively at least — since fourth grade when she joined her older sister Jessica’s AAU team.
Dwelling on the hardship of a devastating injury wasn’t something that Green said entered her mind, even as she wondered what her basketball future might hold with playing professionally no longer an option.
“I think that’s just how I am,” Green said. “When something tough happens and adversity hits, I’ve never been one to hang my head about that. I am always one to say, ‘Well, it happened for a reason. It’s going to set you up for something else.’ For whatever reason, that (injury) happened and it propelled me into coaching and set me up for really the beginning of what is now 20 years later a long career, and I’ve been at every level and taken the steps through hard work and doing things the right way.”
Green benefited from a personal connection to get her start in coaching. Green’s brother-in-law Greg Heiar — hired this offseason to be the head men’s basketball coach at New Mexico State — is married to her older sister, Jessica. At the time when Green was looking for a job in the early 2000s, Heiar was the head men’s coach at Loras College.
Through Heiar, Green found out that Loras, a Division III school in Dubuque, Iowa, was looking for an assistant women’s basketball coach to work alongside head coach Larry Lawler.
“He was very demanding, a very detailed coach in terms of the game,” Green said of Lawler, who had been an assistant coach previously for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer at Iowa and Rutgers. Green later succeeded Lawler as the head coach of the Duhawks after he resigned in 2005 and led Loras to a 29-25 record in her two seasons in charge.
“And at the Division III level, you have to do literally everything,” Green continued. “My first year, I was an admissions counselor in the morning and a coach in the afternoon. You have to be able to do a lot of different things, and I think that was a great way to start, because you have a greater respect and appreciation as you move up that ladder of all levels.”
Green progressed through assistant-coaching stops at Providence, Dayton and Northwestern.
That also included starting a family. Green and husband, Andy, had the first and only child, Matteo, in August 2014, when Green was, at the time, an assistant coach with the Flyers.
That decision has not been without its sacrifices. But Green is also sure to point out that Matteo has also gotten to experience a different life than some kids his age.
Last week, the Green family began the process of moving into a house in the Champaign area. Matteo will start second grade later this summer. Andy has found a job as a fourth-grade teacher at an elementary school. And Green will go about the process this winter of trying to follow the same blueprint she established for six seasons as Dayton’s head coach as she aims to revitalize a downtrodden Illinois women’s basketball program.
“I think, to be completely honest, (that’s) why I didn’t have a kid until I was 34 years old is because I always put my career first,” Green said. “You say, ‘Ah, it’s not a good time to have a kid.’ I have to focus on this. I have to do that. Looking back, you can do it. You can do it. Is it hard? Is it challenging. Yeah, but, again, it’s like anything else, you have to make sacrifices.
“I think also my son he doesn’t even know a difference, because it’s what he’s grown up in. So while he doesn’t always get to see his mom a lot, he also gets to do some pretty cool things and fly on charter planes and go to Florida for tournaments. And so, there’s some give and take with it all, and it’s just our lifestyle. I don’t want to see women get out of this profession because there is a balance and there is a path to having a family and doing this job. ... You can do both, and you can be great at both.”