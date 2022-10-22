Kate Ahmari
Sr., Uni High
Last year’s Class 1A girls’ state individual runner-up has dealt with some iron issues this season, but the reigning News-Gazette girls’ Runner of the Year still is running faster times than a majority of the state’s small-school athletes.
Logan Beckmier
Sr., Arthur-Lovington- Atwood-Hammond
The Knights are hoping to have enough boys to defend their Class 1A team state runner-up result from last year. Beckmier should excel in all three postseason races regardless, after ranking 13th at the state meet in Peoria last fall.
Ava Boyd
Jr., Mahomet-Seymour
The cousin of two-time All-Area boys’ Runner of the Year Ryder James was the area’s best Class 2A girls’ state finisher the previous year, claiming 55th place. Based on this year’s efforts, she could be capable of even better.
Mabry Bruhn
Sr., Monticello
There isn’t a ton of room for Bruhn to move up from last year’s ninth-place finish in the Class 1A girls’ state meet. But the former All-Area Runner of the Year could do so, considering she ran below 18 minutes a few times recently.
Savanna Franzen
So., St. Joseph-Ogden
An instant distance-running star last year as a freshman, Franzen notched sixth place in the Class 1A girls’ state cross-country meet. One variable this year will be competing without now-graduated teammate Ava Knap.
Bryson Grant
Sr., Iroquois West
Grant is the clear standout on the Raiders’ roster and has dominated the majority of his races this year. His only non-wins were in the Lisle Mane Event on Oct. 1 (runner-up) and last week’s Patriot Invitational (third place) in Peoria.
Aaron Hendron
Sr., Centennial
This spot also could go to Champaign Central freshman Caleb Mathias, but Hendron has more IHSA postseason experience under his belt. That includes jetting to 32nd place in last year’s Class 2A boys’ state meet.
Josiah Hortin
Jr., Tuscola
He and fellow Warriors junior Jackson Barrett are benefiting from the tutelage of new coach Neal Garrison, with Hortin clearing 16 minutes on a few occasions this year after placing 59th in last year’s Class 1A state final.