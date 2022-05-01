Illinois men’s golf has won 11 of the last 12 Big Ten titles, although the lone loss in 2014 is the one coach Mike Small said he remembers the most. Staff writer Scott Richey takes a look at how the Illini have fared as they’ve dominated the conference for more than a decade:
2021
How they won ...
- Illinois entered the final round at Crooked Stick Golf Club in Carmel, Ind., with a two-stroke lead on Iowa. The Hawkeyes turned the tables early in the round for an eight-stroke advantage on the back nine before the Illini rallied for a one-stroke win.
Leading the Illini was ... Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- . The junior started the final round atop the leaderboard and finished in second place.
Small said:
- “Winning or losing is just a by-product of how you operate that day, and how you handle situations. We were down and out; it was not looking good. But we built a little momentum — it started on No. 9 and No. 10 — and all of a sudden, we just caught the train and played really solid. Eight-under par the last 10 holes for our scoring guys, and 10-under over the last 10 holes for our entire team, in these conditions and on this golf course, is pretty special.”
2019
How they won ...
- Four golfers in the top 20 helped Illinois secure the Big Ten title at Philadelphia Cricket Club. The Illini posted the low round of the tournament in the final round and beat runner-up Purdue by five strokes.
Leading the Illini was ... Dumont de Chassart. The Belgian’s Big Ten championship debut was a special one, as the freshman finished strong to share medalist honors with Minnesota’s Angus Flanagan
- and stand as Illinois’ ninth straight individual winner.
Small said:
- “We finished second all spring and haven’t put a round together when we needed it. I’m very proud of the team for bringing the mindset of winning a championship to a pressure situation. Adrien’s round won him the Big Ten championship. A 66 in the last round of a tournament always gives you a chance, and for Adrien to win this as a freshman speaks volumes for his potential and future.”
2018
How they won ...
- Illinois dominated the field at Baltimore Country Club and was the only team under par for the tournament. Four golfers among the top nine individuals certainly didn’t hurt.
Leading the Illini was ... Nick Hardy
- . Three consecutive rounds under par, including a 3-under 67 in the final round, helped the Illinois senior earn medalist honors by two strokes during the final Big Ten tournament of his Illini career.
Small said:
- “I’m so proud of the guys for handling the adversity that was thrown at them this week, and for finishing off the tournament strongly on such a difficult day. Contending for Big Ten championships is a priority for this program and I’m so proud of the guys for accepting the expectation. It was a huge week for Nick; he showed maturity and patience throughout the week and positive things came his way in the end.”
2017
How they won ...
- Illinois was again the only team to finish under par for the tournament at 11-under during the win at Baltimore Country Club. The closest competitor was Northwestern, which finished 5-over.
Leading the Illini was ... Dylan Meyer
- , who went super low in the opening round with a 7-under 63, struggled at 3-over in the second round and finished with a 1-under 69 to claim the individual Big Ten title.
Small said:
- “I thought we got off to a good start. At the end, we didn’t finish like we wanted to, but when you shoot 1-over out here, it’s still a solid round. We want to close better than that, but to win by 16 strokes is significant.”
2016
How they won ...
- An eight-stroke lead for Iowa evaporated in the final round at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Ind., as Illinois shot 24-under on the last day to set a program record of 264 for a single round. All five Illini were at least 4-under on the day.
Leading the Illini was ... Thomas Detry. He shot an 8-under 64 in the final round to win a Big Ten title by a single stroke against teammate Charlie Danielson
- , who carded a 7-under 65 on the last day.
Small said:
- “This is huge for our seniors. These have been the best four years of Illinois golf and they have been a part of it. For Thomas to win, now we have three Big Ten champions on our team.”
2015
How they won ...
- It was redemption for Illinois at Victoria National Golf Club after finishing second the year prior to Minnesota. The Illini shot 14-under as a team in the final round and crushed runner-up Iowa by 32 strokes.
Leading the Illini was ... Hardy. Then a freshman, the Northbrook native tied for medalist honors with Iowa’s Carson Schaake
- , who just missed a par putt on the 18th hole that would have given him the outright title.
Small said:
- “I’m ecstatic for the team win. This was a goal for us at the beginning of the year and we had been building up for this all spring. It’s great for Nick. He played hard and won, and that is a big plus for our program. It shows the resiliency that these kids have.”
2013
How they won ...
- No Big Ten team truly handled the Pete Dye Course in French Lick, Ind., but Illinois managed to get three golfers in the top 10 and beat Minnesota by nine strokes after finishing 11-over as a team for the tournament.
Leading the Illini was ... Thomas Pieters
- . Three years before he wound up representing Europe in the Ryder Cup, the Belgian won a Big Ten title with a 4-under 284 as the only individual to break par for the tournament.
Small said: “For our guys to persevere and come through like that was great. Alex (Burge) played a solid round at 1-over, Brian Campbell had a solid round birdying 17 and 18. It was kind of a tough situation for Thomas, playing for the team yet you’re trying to watch your lead. That’s a hard dynamic in college golf, but he played solid.”
2012
How they won ... Illinois shot 23-over as a team and pulled off a comeback victory against Indiana at the Pete Dye Course thanks to a late chip-in eagle by Mason Jacobs
- and a 20-foot birdie putt by Pieters after falling behind the Hoosiers with three golfers on the course and three holes to play.
Leading the Illini was ... Luke Guthrie. The Quiny native repeated as Big Ten champion, which put him in some elite company. The last Illini to do so was Steve Stricker
- in 1988-89.
Small said:
- “It was a total team effort, and it sure feels good to win four of these. Indiana put up a great fight. We were down with a couple holes to go, but to have your team make an eagle and a birdie on the last hole is pretty impressive.”
2011
How they won ...
- The last team to win three straight Big Ten titles was Northwestern in 1999, 2000 and 2001. Illinois just so happened to claim its third straight by beating the runner-up Wildcats by 19 strokes as the only team not to top 300 in a single round at the Kampen Course at Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex in West Lafayette, Ind.
Leading the Illini was ... Guthrie. His first Big Ten title was also Illinois’ first since Larry Nuger won in 1999. Guthrie’s 2-under 70 in the final round secured his one-stroke victory over Iowa’s Chris Brant
- .
Small said:
- “For me, it’s about getting the right kids around you — that are competitive and want to work hard. They embrace the motto we have and that is see how good we can be. To go out and shoot 7-under par (in the final round) on this golf course is pretty impressive.”
2010
How they won ... Going low on the back nine of Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence, Minn., in the final round gave Illinois a three-stroke win on runner-up Iowa.
Leading the Illini was ... Guthrie. The then freshman climbed from a tie for seventh to fourth place thanks to a final round even-par 71 and finished five strokes behind medalist David Lipsky of Northwestern.
Small said: “It’s a testament to the kids. We talked about this three years ago when we finished third and set this as our goal. They know how to win and close it out.”
2009
How they won ...
- Illinois entered the final round at the Blue Course at Penn State Golf Courses in State College, Pa., with a seven-stroke lead. The Illini ended the day by extending their lead to 13 and captured their first Big Ten title since 1988.
Leading the Illini was ... Chris DeForest
- . He shot an even-par 71 in the final round to tie for third overall.
Small said: “I got a little tired of all my colleagues putting on these (championship) shirts. Our players have worked hard for it. When you surround yourself with seven quality guys and win seven times in one year, it’s pretty special.”