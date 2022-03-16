By JIM ROSSOW
For more on Illini basketball’s home through — hopefully — Sunday, we turned to University of Illinois Alumni Association’s David Bambrey. The vice president/alumni and student engagement is a native of the Steel City and happy to help out.
1. Locals speak in “Pittsburghese,” communicating through their “own set of words — or alternatives to existing ones,” Bambrey said. “Here are just a few that you might hear around the city.”
Yinz = you all
Gumband = rubber band
Nebby = nosy, prying
N’at = and that
Pixburgh = Pittsburgh
2. Besides PPG Paints Arena, Illinis fans in town should visit:
Primanti Bros. Restaurant — french fries and coleslaw on your sandwich make this one of Pittsburgh’s most iconic spots.
Mount Washington — It’s the best view in the city (great for Instagram or Tik Tok) as you can see all three rivers, Heinz Field (football) and PNC Park (baseball). A note to travelers: the Monongahela Incline will accept credit cards, but the Duquesne Incline is exact cash only so come prepared.
Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens — A great way to spend an afternoon. Check out the Cathedral of Learning on Pitt’s campus while you’re there.
3. When bellying up for a beer, be sure to order ...
The easy answer for old-time Pittsburghers is Iron City or IC Light (they are a bit of an acquired taste). These are a Pittsburgh staple but there are also a lot of great breweries around the city (Church Brew Works, which is actually located in an old church; Penn Brewery; and Helltown at 1700 Penn Ave. to name a few).
4. Is it a Steelers, Penguins or Pirates town?
Pittsburgh has been fortunate to have some great sports teams through the years so they all have strong followings but the Steelers run the city. If they lose on a Sunday, the whole town is upset until at least Wednesday of the next week.
5. What’s with all the bridges (446 at last count)?
The topography of the city makes it beautiful but also tough to get around. With that many people and rivers, the bridges are a must to be able to get where you need to go.
6. Who is the GOAT among Pittsburgh athletes?
This is a tough one and I’m sure up for much debate but I’d have to say Mario Lemieux. He was not only one of the best hockey players of all time but also became part owner of the Penguins and saved the team from leaving the city at one point in time. Others on this list might include Mean Joe Greene, Roberto Clemente and Sidney Crosby.
7. Living in Champaign-Urbana vs. Pittsburgh: Who wins?
Pittsburgh was home to me for many years so it will always hold a special place in my heart but the people of Champaign-Urbana and at the U of I have welcomed my fiancé Bethany and me with open arms and Midwestern hospitality so it feels like home for us!