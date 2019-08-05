URBANA — Sunday was an “on” day at Illinois football training camp for Mike Epstein. The Illini coaches are being careful with the junior running back given the season-ending injuries he’s suffered in each of the past two years. So he’s one day on, one day off.
At least for now.
“I just want to make the most of every second I’m on the field, whether I’m practicing or not,” Epstein said. “Eventually I want to progress to a couple days on and maybe take a day off, but for right now I’m on the schedule they want me on. I just want to make the most of it. When I’m not practicing, you can bet I’m taking every mental rep I could possibly take.”
Epstein got his share of reps on the field Sunday. Made pretty good use of them, too, as the Illinois running backs flashed some of the same big gains that helped define the 2018 season. There was no sign of the lingering foot injury that cost Epstein 12 games combined over the last two seasons as he weaved through the Illini defense, showing off a burst of speed as he turned the corner.
No sign because, after foot surgery following the 2018 season, Epstein is finally healthy.
“The previous year I was just off it completely for a while to try to heal it up,” Epstein said concerning his recovery from his 2017 foot injury. “It never really healed. I wasn’t playing. To be honest, I wasn’t healthy. I had surgery and the results were good. I’m happy and feeling good.”
Epstein is also trying to not focus on his foot. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native said he’s confident on the field knowing his foot has healed.
“Healthy, I can do my thing,” Epstein said. “That’s the key. I’ve done a lot to get to this point, so that’s about where my head is at right now. I’m not focused on anything to do with my past. I just want to make the most of my future and every day I’m on the field.
“It feels good, man. I just feel like a little kid again playing football. That’s all I could ask for. A clear mind and just out here trying to get better every day. It sounds cliché, but that’s honestly what we’re trying to do at this point.”
A healthy Epstein adds to a running back group Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith called the team’s “most loaded position.” Leading rusher Reggie Corbin is back after posting his first 1,000-yard season in 2018. So are Ra’Von Bonner, Dre Brown and, after redshirt seasons, young backs Jakari Norwood and Kenyon Sims.
“I think this might be something the Big Ten’s never seen,” Epstein said. “We’ve got a stable of backs. There’s no other way to put it. We’re deep at this position, and depth is our friend.”
It’s depth Illinois has needed. Epstein isn’t the only Illini running back to deal with injury issues the past several years. Bonner has missed six games the past two seasons, Brown missed two full years (and then a few more games) and Corbin got dinged up a bit last year despite playing in all 12 games.
Depth helps.
“Honestly, it keeps a lot of us fresh,” Epstein said. “I think last year and two years ago we were really low at the position, so we were taking a lot of reps and our bodies started to feel it a little bit. Right now I think we’re full go. We’re not taking any tired reps. If you’re tired, get out and somebody else will go in. Get your breath back and make the most of your reps. There’s no wasted reps out there.”
Any rep for Epstein on the field is a plus for Smith. The 6-foot, 205-pound junior, the Illini coordinator said, provides a counterpoint as more of a “bruiser” to Corbin’s “slasher.”
“He just brings a presence that we need,” Smith said of Epstein. “We said all along that running back room is probably the most loaded position in terms of depth and experience. Mike’s a valuable piece of that room and this football team. I like when he touches the ball because he does good things.”
Playing Epstein and Corbin — or any running back pair — together is something Smith likes, too. Illinois’ “20” personnel features two running backs, which might see one in motion. Smith used Epstein and Corbin together at times in 2018 before Epstein’s injury because they can both catch the ball out of the backfield.
“In our ’20’ personnel, I think that’s a dangerous package for us, for a defense,” Epstein said. “It’s really hard to account for us. We can run or catch the ball out of the backfield.
“I don’t really think it matters who’s out there. We’re all capable of doing so much out there. I think coach Rod knows exactly what to do with each of us. We just listen to his game plan because he’s a wizard out there.”