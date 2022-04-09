With the IHSA boys’ basketball state tournament back in Champaign for the foreseeable future, we’re diving into the history of some of the state’s programs during an ongoing series.
Next up in the fourth part of our series: eight schools from across the state, from Collinsville to West Aurora.
Bloomington Central Catholic Saints
1) Their gym is called Cvengros Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is Mike Bradley, who scored 2,103 career points from 1969-73.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: 2011 graduate Ryan Schmidt was a men’s basketball manager at Illinois who later suited up and played for the Illini during the 2014-15 season.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is John Snyder, who won 558 games from 1959-97.
Brother Rice Crusaders
1) Their gym is called the Brother Rice High School Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is 1995 graduate Jim Sexton, who scored 1,649 career points.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Former Illinois football offensive lineman Dave Diehl is a Brother Rice graduate who went on to win two Super Bowls with the New York Giants.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Pat Richardson, who compiled a 433-232 record from 1989-2013.
Collinsville Kahoks
1) Their gym is called Vergil Fletcher Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is Ray’Sean Taylor, who scored 2,167 career points from 2017-2020.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Four former Kahoks have suited up to play basketball for the Illini. Walter “Hoot” Evers did so from 1941-42, followed by Bogie Redmon from 1961-65, Dennis Pace from 1965-69 and Richard Keene from 1992-96.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Vergil Fletcher, who compiled a 747-170 record from 1946-78.
Glenbard West Hilltoppers
1) Their gym is called Biester Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is Evan Taylor, who scored 1,479 career points from 2015-19.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Bruce Capel played football at Glenbard West before playing on the offensive line at Illinois from 1962-64, helping the Illini win the 1964 Rose Bowl. Capel later served in the Vietnam War, where he was killed in action. Illinois football has handed out the Bruce Capel Award, given to the team’s most courageous player, every year since 1967.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Lee Maciejewski, who won 171 games from 1994-2007.
Hoopeston Area Cornjerkers
1) Their gym is called the Hoopeston Area High School Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is Greg Matta, who scored 2,078 career points from 1980-83.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Trent Chestnut is a long-time equipment manager for Illinois athletics known for his tenure with the Illini football program.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Randy Feller, who compiled a 224-100 record from 1981-93.
Libertyville Wildcats
1) Their gym is called the Libertville High School Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is 1994 graduate Matt Heldman, who scored 1,877 career points.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Heldman played four seasons on the Illinois men’s basketball team from 1995-98 and was a senior captain on the 1997-98 team that won a share of the Big Ten title.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Max Sanders, who compiled a 318-220 record from 1979-99.
St. Elmo Eagles
1) Their gym is called the St. Elmo High School Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is 2006 graduate Logan Mahon, who scored 1,738 career points
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Current coach Greg Feezel was a starter on the lone St. Elmo team that has reached the boys’ basketball state tournament, with the Eagles placing fourth at the 1988 Class A state tournament played at the Assembly Hall in Champaign.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Feezel, who has won 243 games since 2006.
West Aurora Blackhawks
1) Their gym is called Gordon Kerkman Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is 2014 graduate Jontrell Walker, who scored 1,773 career points.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Kenny Battle (Class of 1984) and Sean Pruitt (Class of 2004) both started and contributed significantly for the Illini men’s basketball team.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Gordon Kerkman, who compiled an 805-313 record from 1976-2015.