With the IHSA boys’ basketball state tournament back in Champaign for the foreseeable future,
we’re diving into the history of some of the state’s programs during an ongoing series. Next up in the fourth part of our series: four schools from four different parts of the state. Want to see your school included? Reach out to Sports Editor Matt Daniels via email at mdaniels@news-gazette.com and visit news-gazette.com to see 62 schools already spotlighted:
Belleville West Maroons
1) Their gym is called the Belleville West High School Gymnasium.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is E.J. Liddell, who scored 2,508 career points from 2016-19.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Current Illini defensive tackle Keith Randolph Jr. was a two-sport standout in football and basketball with the Maroons.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is F.J. Friedli, who compiled a 251-224 record from 1916-38.
Dundee-Crown Chargers
1) Their gym is called the Main Gym.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is Mike McKibben, who scored 1,521 career points from 1997-2000.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Dundee native Ken Menke was a member of the famed Whiz Kids, starting on the Illinois men’s basketball teams during the 1941-42, 1942-43 and 1946-47 seasons.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Eugene de Lacey, who compiled a 691-172 record from 1928-59.
Pittsfield Saukees
1) Their gym is called the Pittsfield High School Gymnasium
2) Their all-time leading scorer is Brad Hamilton, who scored 1,515 career points from 2007-11.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Troy Fischer was a walk-on on the Illini men’s basketball team from 1989-92.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Dave Bennett, who compiled a 527-146 record from 1976-99.
Unity Rockets
1) Their gym is called the Rocket Center.
2) Their all-time leading scorer is Brian Cardinal, who scored 1,648 career points from 1991-95 before playing at Purdue and for 12 seasons in the NBA.
3) One connection to the University of Illinois: Cardinal’s father, Rod Cardinal, was a long-time athletic trainer for the Illinois men’s basketball program.
4) Their all-time winningest coach is Oscar Hicks, who compiled a 203-132 record from 1960-74.