CHAMPAIGN — One of Mike Alves’ fondest memories concerning Benny Bryan had nothing to do with baseball, the sport in which Bryan coached Alves and many other Centennial athletes during the course of 18 seasons.
Bryan also was a Chargers football assistant coach and occupied the press box during those games.
More specifically, he was stationed next to the team’s camera.
“His voice got picked up on all the film, and some of the comments during the game would be absolutely hysterical,” said Alves, who was a varsity baseball player for Bryan in 1989 and 1990, as well as a three-year varsity football contributor. “It was always fun watching film because you never knew what he was going to say.”
Bryan is being remembered not only as the most successful coach in Centennial baseball history, but also as a fun-loving man who drew the best effort out of the athletes on his teams.
Bryan died on Oct. 7 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. He was 89.
“I was shocked when I got a text (Wednesday) morning asking if I heard about it,” said Alves, who this week was announced as St. Thomas More’s baseball coach after several seasons as a Chargers assistant.
“He was just a wonderful human being. He’s going to be missed.”
The statistics surrounding Bryan’s lengthy tenure at the helm of Centennial baseball remain eye-catching more than two decades after he left the position.
Bryan compiled a program-best 208 wins and pushed the team to three regional championships and the 1990 Class AA state tournament during the two-class era. He achieved this while just twice leading a group through 30 games in a season, a number considered typical nowadays.
Six eventual professional baseball players also claimed Bryan as a prep coach between 1978 and 1995: Matt Herges, Rich Hyde, Ken Warmbier, Scott Madden, Kevin Kasper and Andrew Cotner. Herges, Hyde and Stan Lewis all went on to coach the Chargers after playing for Bryan.
“Coach Benny, he was a fun guy. He was a character,” said Hyde, who played varsity baseball for Bryan in 1985, 1986 and 1987. “He taught us, a lot of the guys, about just trying to have fun with the ballgame. I do remember sometimes he had to get on the guys there ... but generally he was really kind of an easygoing guy. The more I actually learned from him was when I was out of baseball.”
Hyde remembers most recently chatting with Bryan while Bryan was working for a local car dealership.
“I was renting a car and ended up spending quite a bit of time talking baseball,” Hyde said. “It’s sad to see him pass.”
Current Champaign Central baseball assistant coach Ken Crawford also played under Bryan and spent different times as a coach at Parkland College and Centennial. He joins Alves and Chargers assistant Curtis Porter as Bryan products who presently work on local prep diamonds.
“The amount of fun that we had,” Crawford said when asked what he remembers most about the 1988, 1989 and 1990 stints he spent as a Centennial varsity baseball player. “Coach Bryan was a real good motivator, and he allowed us to go out and have fun. He didn’t yell at us too much about that. He had a real simplistic style of coaching, and that really helped with keeping everyone motivated to play.”
Mirroring Hyde, Crawford said he continued to benefit from his connection to Bryan after graduating from Centennial.
“He was one of my great supporters after high school,” Crawford said. “He showed up to a lot of my college games, so I appreciated that from him.”
Alves pointed to Bryan’s longevity as the Chargers’ baseball coach as another indicator of how beneficial his tutelage was to Centennial’s athletes.
“If you look at the people he coached and how they’ve still been part of the program or went on into the pro ranks,” Alves said, “he obviously had a big impact on a lot of people. ... Those teams (in 1989 and 1990) were special teams, and it was wonderful to be part of those teams.”
The 1990 team held a 25-year anniversary gathering in 2015, and both Alves and Crawford recall Bryan showing great appreciation for the moment. The Chargers went 17-7 in the 1990 season, reaching the AA state quarterfinals before losing 3-0 to eventual state champion Edwardsville. Centennial holds one other state tournament appearance in baseball, going 36-5 and making it to the AA state quarterfinals in 1999 under Lewis.
“That really meant a lot to him to see the players he coached,” Crawford said. “It’s not every year Centennial makes it to the Elite Eight, and it’s a pretty big accomplishment. Being able to share that moment with Coach Bryan meant a lot to me.”
Alves, Hyde and Crawford all attested that their days, months and years in Bryan’s orbit influenced their own coaching trajectories and everyday lives afterward.
“You begin to realize that all the people you come across in your career have a part in where you are and where you end up,” Hyde said. “The things that I got from Coach Bryan as a 16-, 17-, 18-year-old kid definitely helped me down the road.”