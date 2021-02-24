LeROY — Kollin Marquardt ran into Jordan Reinhart-Smith at a local Walmart a few weeks ago.
Just days later, the two former Savoy Recreation Center co-workers happened to cross paths again, this time at a Tolono car wash.
“He said he’d just bought a new truck,” Marquardt said.
Then, Marquardt heard the news of a car accident last Thursday on Interstate 74.
“The first thing I thought was, ‘Man, I hope that wasn’t Jordan,’” Marquardt said.
That worst fear happened. Reinhart-Smith died last Friday morning at Carle Foundation Hospital after police said he lost control of his pickup truck on an icy bridge deck while driving east on I-74 near Farmer City last Thursday morning. His truck hit a guardrail and concrete wall and came to a stop before it was hit by a semi truck. He was 28 years old.
“It was just very sad,” Marquardt said. “Anybody who knew him — friends, family, co-workers — were all just in shock and disbelief that something like this can happen to such a great guy.”
The 2010 Unity graduate is survived by his wife, Ana, and three young children. Reinhart-Smith was working in his hometown as Unit 7 Schools’ assistant maintenance director by day, making the commute from his home in LeRoy, and serving on coach B.J. Zeleznik’s LeRoy football staff by afternoon and evening.
“Nothing prepares you for a young life taken too soon,” Zeleznik said. “(Ana) teaches in our community, in the high school. ... They committed themselves to our community and to the young people of LeRoy.”
Reinhart-Smith played on Unity’s Class 3A state runner-up football team in 2009, catching a two-point conversion pass and making a game-high 16 tackles during a 52-22 loss to Stillman Valley in the state championship game.
He was one of three senior captains on that Rockets team that finished 13-1 and earned News-Gazette first-team All-Area status in 2009 for his play at linebacker, where he recorded 193 tackles.
Unity football coach and athletic director Scott Hamilton still possesses a photo of Reinhart-Smith celebrating his reception at Memorial Stadium, and Hamilton said the two regularly spoke when Reinhart-Smith was on the clock for his Unit 7 job.
“It’s a picture I’ve kept in my desk drawer forever. I ended up showing him when he started to work back here again,” Hamilton said.
“I was fortunate enough we’d find time to have some football conversations, and the other flip side of that whole thing (was) it always led back to us talking about Ana and his kids and his parents and his family and friends and his in-laws. Just a really well-rounded kid.”
Hamilton said one of the final times he chatted with Reinhart-Smith followed the heavy snowfall experienced locally earlier this month.
“He would be out fixing our soccer scoreboard in the snow. I said, ‘Don’t you think you could pick a warmer day to do that?’ And he said, ‘Well, it’s got to be done,’” Hamilton said. “Just truly a great, great, great guy who always put everybody else before himself.”
Reinhart-Smith parlayed his time playing football at Unity into playing at Harper College and Monmouth College before graduating from Illinois State.
He later worked for the Argenta-Oreana football coaching staff and as the Savoy Recreation Center’s facility manager. It’s through the latter role that Marquardt, a 2010 Champaign Central graduate, came to befriend Reinhart-Smith.
“You always knew he’d lighten up the room. He had a great personality. Everybody loved him,” Marquardt said. “He would have a conversation with anybody and everybody. He was the furthest thing from shy. Just his presence made the place glow.”
Reinhart-Smith and Marquardt played casual pickleball together at the Savoy Rec Center and eventually entered a tournament in Charleston, placing second.
Despite the two having limited experience in the sport and never playing in a tournament prior to that day, Marquardt noticed the uber-competitive Reinhart-Smith didn’t take well to finishing short of first place.
“I can just remember how mad he was,” Marquardt said.
“During (a different) tournament, he ended up snapping his paddle in half. To this day ... when one of us gets mad we just say, ‘Don’t pull a Jordan.’”
Zeleznik said that drive to win carried over to Reinhart-Smith’s duties as LeRoy football’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Reinhart-Smith had been on Zeleznik’s staff since 2016.
“I just always got a kick out of how personally responsible he would take performances on Friday night for the positions that he was responsible for,” Zeleznik said. “What stood out about Jordan was, when he was asked to do something, he did it and he did it as hard and as well as he could do it. For our kids, for our players, that’s the point you try to get across to them through all this.”
Even before Reinhart-Smith’s death was announced, a GoFundMe page was set up to cover medical expenses that might be incurred by the family.
More than $128,000 has been donated as of Tuesday afternoon, and page organizer Amy Zeleznik wrote Saturday that Reinhart-Smith’s organ donor status “will be able to save eight lives through organ donation and impact over 1,000 additional lives through tissue donation.”
“LeRoy is a tight-knit community,” B.J. Zeleznik said, “and people really look out for one another when things like this occur.”