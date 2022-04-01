ATHLETE SPORT(S) HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE
Olivia Birge Track and field Salt Fork Illinois State
Shayla Brown Soccer Academy High Boston
Adonai Bumba Football St. Thomas More Findlay
Jalen Coleman Football Centennial Culver-Stockton
Vigo Etshitshi Football St. Thomas More Carthage
Triston Foran Football Monticello DePauw
Justen Green Football St. Thomas More North Park
Anna Hagan Basketball Milford Kankakee
Michelle Hollon Softball Argenta-Oreana Blackburn
Karli Johnson Softball Danville Kankakee
Ryli Kauffman Softball ALAH Lincoln Land
Mello Law Football Centennial Wisconsin-Platteville
Alexa Miller Basketball ALAH Lake Land
David Navarra Football Centennial Millikin
Rylie Russell Volleyball Urbana Olive-Harvey
Joey Sprinkle Football Monticello St. Ambrose
Jacob Tackett Track and field Monticello Illinois Wesleyan
Ava Vollmer Track and field Villa Grove Greenville
Logan Wallace Cross-country/track Tuscola Illinois Wesleyan
Ashton Wassom Football Monticello Southeastern (Fla.)
Alyssa Williams Track and field Tuscola Murray State
David Willis Football Champaign Central Roosevelt