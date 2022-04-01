Listen to this article

ATHLETE SPORT(S) HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE

Olivia Birge Track and field Salt Fork Illinois State

Shayla Brown Soccer Academy High Boston

Adonai Bumba Football St. Thomas More Findlay

Jalen Coleman Football Centennial Culver-Stockton

Vigo Etshitshi Football St. Thomas More Carthage

Triston Foran Football Monticello DePauw

Justen Green Football St. Thomas More North Park

Anna Hagan Basketball Milford Kankakee

Michelle Hollon Softball Argenta-Oreana Blackburn

Karli Johnson Softball Danville Kankakee

Ryli Kauffman Softball ALAH Lincoln Land

Mello Law Football Centennial Wisconsin-Platteville

Alexa Miller Basketball ALAH Lake Land

David Navarra Football Centennial Millikin

Rylie Russell Volleyball Urbana Olive-Harvey

Joey Sprinkle Football Monticello St. Ambrose

Jacob Tackett Track and field Monticello Illinois Wesleyan

Ava Vollmer Track and field Villa Grove Greenville

Logan Wallace Cross-country/track Tuscola Illinois Wesleyan

Ashton Wassom Football Monticello Southeastern (Fla.)

Alyssa Williams Track and field Tuscola Murray State

David Willis Football Champaign Central Roosevelt

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

