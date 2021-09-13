ARGENTA — Two high school football games have been canceled because of a positive COVID-19 case within the Argenta-Oreana program.
Bombers athletic director Mike Williams announced this news Monday afternoon, adding that A-O football will be on pause until Sept. 25 as a result of the positive case.
The Bombers are taking forfeit losses for Friday’s Week 4 game against Villa Grove and the Sept. 24 Week 5 contest at Tri-County. Those opponents have the option to accept a forfeit win or find new opponents.
“The football program will begin activities on Sept. 25 in preparation for our homecoming game on Oct. 1 versus Cerro Gordo/Bement,” Williams said in a press release. “While we are disappointed in the situation, the health and safety of our students and student-athletes will always take precedence over competition.”
A-O is 0-3 on the season under first-year coach Conner Haltom.
The Bombers are just the latest local prep football program to lose varsity playing time this fall. Three scheduled area games were canceled last week for varying reasons: Watseka at Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Sullivan/Okaw Valley at Tuscola and Dwight at Westville. Tuscola and Westville were able to find replacement games, while BHRA had to accept a forfeit win despite actively seeking a new opponent.
BHRA also lost its scheduled Week 2 matchup with Dwight but was able to find a new opponent in that instance.
Urbana and S/OV both have canceled the remainder of their respective varsity seasons due to low roster numbers. The Tigers played one game before that decision was made, and S/OV contested two games before its decision.
Speaking of Urbana, Champaign Central officials announced via Twitter on Monday that the Maroons will not have a new opponent this week to replace a canceled game versus the Tigers. Central improves to 1-3 on the season with the forfeit win.
COLIN LIKAS