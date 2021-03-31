From the long-awaited tip-off to the regular season in late November and a memorable nonconference win at Cameron Indoor Stadium to a Big Ten tournament championship in Indianapolis and a return to March Madness, the 2020-21 Illini men’s basketball season had plenty to offer. Beat writer Scott Richey takes a look back at Illinois’ 31-game campaign:
Illinois 122, North Carolina A&T 60
This was the quintessential “take care of business” game to start the season. Notable only for the fact that’s exactly what the Illini did a little more than a year removed from needing overtime to beat Nicholls State in a similar situation.
Illinois 97, Chicago State 38
There wasn’t much to learn from a second straight blowout to start the season. Probably even less than the one prior given Chicago State’s history as the punching bag of Division I hoops. Not winning by 50-plus would have been the warning sign.
Illinois 77, Ohio 75
Consider this game the catalyst for a needed change moving forward the rest of the season. The Ohio reserves flat out punked Illinois. The bench energy that became synonymous with the Illini in 2020-21 had its roots in a lack of it against the Bobcats.
Baylor 82, Illinois 69
A strong 30 minutes wasn’t quite enough in the Jimmy V Classic. Illinois certainly competed against Baylor, but not long enough. It was a lesson learned early in the season that paid dividends in February and March.
Illinois 83, Duke 68
Duke’s almost run to the NCAA tournament at least put a bit of the luster back on this early season Illinois win. In the moment? The Illini took the Blue Devils to their own woodshed. Winning by double digits even in an empty Cameron Indoor is an accomplishment.
Missouri 81, Illinois 78
Not even a 36-point performance from Ayo Dosunmu was enough. That the Illini needed a full-on “Iso Ayo” game, though, was part of the problem. This time he couldn’t drag them back from their self-created abyss, as Missouri was the tougher team — again.
Illinois 92, Minnesota 65
Nobody remembers the slow start if you ultimately win by 27. The Illini made a statement in their Big Ten opener that they weren’t to be trifled with this season. An equally strong statement was winning the Big Ten opener for the first time since 2013-14.
Rutgers 91, Illinois 88
Remember when Illinois was fouling anyone and everyone early in the season. This was the pinnacle, with a first-half lead deteriorating amid a flurry of second-half fouls. Lesson learned apparently. The Illini cut down their fouls the rest of the season.
Illinois 98, Penn State 81
Consider this game Andre Curbelo’s breakout moment. Illinois was on its way to the wrong end of a blowout by the first media timeout of the game before Curbelo rose from the bench and jumpstarted the Illini offense.
Illinois 69, Indiana 60
Sometimes a team just needs its best two players to play well to win. That’s what happened here. Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn combined for 45 of Illinois’ 69 points. A 30-point game for Dosunmu. A double-double for Cockburn. And scene.
Illinois 66, Purdue 58
The Peoria Pipeline came through against Purdue with Da’Monte Williams and Adam Miller combining for a third of Illinois’ scoring (mostly on three-pointers). It was necessary as Ayo Dosunmu was held scoreless in the second half.
Illinois 81, Northwestern 56
One look at the final score, and it’s almost impossible to believe Illinois TRAILED by 15 points at halftime. The second half was one of the wildest 20 minutes of the season, and the Illini could simply do no wrong.
Maryland 66, Illinois 63
Turns out going nearly four full minutes without scoring is a less-than-ideal way to close out a close game. Especially when you’re opponent is making the hustle plays and winning 50-50 balls late.
Ohio State 87, Illinois 81
Illinois found itself in permanent catch-up mode after some truly uninspired basketball led to a 15-point halftime deficit. No joy on that front, though, in what wound up a second straight home loss that prompted a “come to Jesus” moment.
Illinois 79, Penn State 65
A wire-to-wire victory — even against a then-winless-in-conference-play Penn State — was exactly what Illinois needed following its only Big Ten losing streak of the season. No heroics. No late rally needed. Just a straightforward win.
Illinois 80, Iowa 75
The two-headed monster of Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier (49 points on 61 percent shooting combined) was sort of the pinnacle of what that backcourt combo could be. It didn’t always hit that hard, but certainly came in handy against the Hawkeyes.
Illinois 75, Indiana 71 (OT)
Little did everyone know at the time in early February that Illinois was going to have to figure out how to win entire games without Ayo Dosunmu. Overtime in Bloomington, Ind., was the trial run and wound up just as successful.
Illinois 75, Wisconsin 60
The idea that Ayo Dosunmu might mess around and get a triple-double was sort of an underlying thread to a rather-impressive win for the Illini. Because if there’s such a thing as a “quiet triple-double” Dosunmu had that. It was just easy.
Illinois 77, Nebraska 72 (OT)
At some point, Ayo Dosunmu’s ability to completely take control of a game should have stopped being surprising. Then there was this overtime win at Nebraska. It was “Iso Ayo” ratcheted up to the nth degree.
Illinois 73, Northwestern 66
Brad Underwood was fairly certain the rematch with Northwestern wouldn’t play out like round one. He was right. The Illini didn’t outscore the Wildcats by 40 points in a single half in Champaign. Still got the win, though.
Illinois 94, Minnesota 63
Nobody had gone into Williams Arena and won in 2020-21. Nobody. Until Illinois. Whatever home magic the Gophers had going for them, the Illini destroyed. It got to the point not long into the second half where Minnesota essentially ran out the white flag.
Michigan State 81, Illinois 72
A true “butterfly flaps its wing” moment in East Lansing, Mich. What if Mady Sissoko didn’t break Ayo Dosunmu’s nose and given him a concussion? The result of this game probably didn’t change, but would the Illini have finished the regular season as strong as they did?
Illinois 86, Nebraska 70
This was a glimpse into the future. A future where Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo are running things in the Illinois backcourt. That future looked awfully bright, too, the way the freshmen guards went to work against the Cornhuskers.
Illinois 74, Wisconsin 69
There was a moment somewhere between D’Mitrik Trice’s third and millionth straight late three-pointer where it looked like Illinois might finally pay for its lackluster ball security in the first half. These Illini just kept finding ways to win, though.
Illinois 76, Michigan 53
Best win of the season. Hands down. Illinois had never, in its 100-plus year history, won on the road against a top-two team in the country. Until absolutely poleaxing the Wolverines even without Ayo Dosunmu.
Illinois 73, Ohio State 68
The narrative really wrote itself. Ayo Dosunmu returned from his three-game absence wearing his superhero-esque black mask and closed out another win. Coming through that meat grinder of an end to the regular season with another top-10 win was amazing.
Illinois 90, Rutgers 68
There was no question about which was the tougher team this time around against Rutgers. Illinois attacked from the opening tip and essentially ran the Scarlet Knights off the court in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals.
Illinois 82, Iowa 71
Two-time Big Ten Player of the Year Luka Garza will almost assuredly win the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top center. Kofi Cockburn was the better center when it mattered most.
Illinois 91, Ohio State 88 (OT)
Fending off white-hot Duane Washington Jr. and Ohio State for the Big Ten tournament title means Illinois can raise a legitimate banner at State Farm Center. It will stand as a reminder to how special the 2020-21 season was.
Illinois 78, Drexel 49
It wasn’t hard to tell the Illini were NCAA tournament newbies. At least early in the first half against Drexel. Then it was your typical 1 vs. 16 fare — a straightforward beatdown delivered by one of the best teams in the country.
Loyola Chicago 71, Illinois 58
Two aspects of the unexpected end to Illinois’ season still remain fresh. That the Illini were simply never in the game was stunning. That the two players that seemed most up for the challenge were Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo portends something good for the future.