Trent Frazier
6-2, 175, Sr., G
➜ He’ll be remembered because … he stuck around to reap the rewards of two rather unimpressive seasons. Frazier could have bailed when the going got (really) tough. But he didn’t, and the reward was a key role in one of the best Illinois seasons of all time.
Connor Serven
6-9, 215, Fr., F
➜ He’ll be remembered because … he was willing to test himself at the highest level and accepted the walk-on challenge. His biggest contributions happened on the practice court with his efforts in helping make his teammates better.
Jacob Grandison
6-6, 205, R-Jr., G/F
➜ He’ll be remembered because … he figured out how to successfully go from being “the guy” at Holy Cross to one of the guys at Illinois. Maybe it’s a simple coincidence, but Illinois went 14-2 with Grandison as the hustle play/energy guy in the starting lineup.
Zach Griffith
6-6, 220, Sr., F
➜ He’ll be remembered because … of his path to well-respected senior. The former Fisher star started at Illinois as a manager, earned a roster spot as a walk-on the next year and showed up every day as an example of just how hard you should work in the practice gym.
Andre Curbelo
6-1, 175, Fr., G
➜ He’ll be remembered because … he infused the 2020-21 season with a sense of wonder. Curbelo got dubbed “El Mago” for a reason. Some of the passes he made really did make you wonder if he was part magician and part point guard.
Edgar Padilla Jr.
6-1, 165, Fr., G
➜ He’ll be remembered because … he was the ultimate team player. The walk-on guard spent his season making his teammates better in practice without the reward at the end. Roster limits and bubble limits meant he didn’t get to be part of either tourney run in Indianapolis.
Ayo Dosunmu
6-5, 200, Jr., G
➜ He’ll be remembered because … Illinois basketball became a relevant national talking point again. Beyond the championships won — and he got one in the Big Ten tournament — that was Dosunmu’s goal when he committed to the Illini.
Brandon Lieb
7-0, 210, Fr., C
➜ He’ll be remembered because … one of the things you can’t teach is height. Open scholarship during the summer with a rather settled roster otherwise? Why not take a flyer on an in-state 7-footer that’s shown some stretch-5 tendencies?
Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk
6-8, 235, R-Fr., F
➜ He’ll be remembered because … another foot injury to start the season left him as one of the great mysteries of this Illinois basketball team. The Belgian forward still looks the part of prototypical Big Ten power forward. Will he ever get a chance to prove it?
Giorgi Bezhanishvili
6-9, 245, Jr., F
➜ He’ll be remembered because … he remained true to who he is despite the adversity of a season in a pandemic. Bezhanishvili dealt with more isolation than any of his teammates last spring, but didn’t let the early days of the pandemic sap his zest for life.
Da’Monte Williams
6-3, 215, Sr., G
➜ He’ll be remembered because … he filled in Andres Feliz’s shoes as the guy that most epitomizes the culture Illinois coach Brad Underwood wants his team to exude. Williams just spent four years as the Illini’s gritty glue guy.
Kofi Cockburn
7-0, 285, So., C
➜ He’ll be remembered because … few big men were better across the country in 2020-21. Cockburn was a nightly double-double threat and ultimately tapped into what his coaches and teammates wanted by basically trying to dunk everything.
Tyler Underwood
6-2, 180, Gr., G
➜ He’ll be remembered because … he made good use of his sixth year of eligibility as a sounding board for younger guards like Andre Curbelo and Adam Miller. They benefited from Underwood’s experience and future-coach abilities.
Coleman Hawkins
6-10, 215, Fr., F
➜ He’ll be remembered because … there were glimpses of the player he could still become in his time in Champaign. Hawkins could be the poster boy for position-less basketball given his range as a shooter, passing ability and just enough edge to make him dangerous.
Jermaine Hamlin
6-10, 235, So., C
➜ He’ll be remembered because … his big man boot camp continued into a second year, and playing against Kofi Cockburn on a daily basis was peak preparation. The Lincoln native won’t see many opponents that physical outside of Ubben Basketball Complex.
Adam Miller
6-3, 180, Fr., G
➜ He’ll be remembered because … he showed flashes of the go-to scorer he could be (setting a freshman-debut record with 28 points against North Carolina A&T) and then settled into a legitimate two-way threat as his first year came to a close.
Austin Hutcherson
6-6, 180, R-Jr., G
➜ He’ll be remembered because … what should have been his first season on the court with the Illini didn’t happen after an offseason back injury. Imagine if this team had another shooter to space the floor around its ball-screen actions.