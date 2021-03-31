A look at some notable achievements the Illini accomplished this past season, courtesy beat writer Scott Richey:
CAREER SCORING
Illinois wound up with two new additions to the top-20 scorers in program history. Trent Frazier climbed from his spot at No. 41 when the 2020-21 season started, and Ayo Dosunmu used a career-best 564 points to jump into the top 15 and claim the top spot in a three-year career by passing Nick Weatherspoon. Here’s where Dosunmu and Frazier stand now:
Player Points
1. Deon Thomas 2,129
2. Kiwane Garris 1,948
3. Malcolm Hill 1,846
4. Dee Brown 1,812
5. Brian Cook 1,748
6. Cory Bradford 1,735
7. Demetri McCamey 1,718
8. Eddie Johnson 1,692
9. Brandon Paul 1,654
10. Mark Smith 1,653
11. Andy Kaufmann 1,533
12. Ayo Dosunmu 1,504
13. Efrem Winters 1,487
14. Nick Weatherspoon 1,481
15. D.J. Richardson 1,477
16. Dave Scholz 1,459
17. Don Freeman 1,449
18. Frank Williams 1,440
19. Trent Frazier 1,434
20. Jerry Hester 1,415
CAREER 20+/30+ POINT GAMES
Ayo Dosunmu moved into the top 10 in the record book for both games with at least 20 points and games with at least 30 points in his career.
Player 20+ point games (since 1971)
Player 20-plus point games
T-1. Deon Thomas 46
T-1. Andy Kaufmann 46
3. Nick Weatherspoon 39
4. Kiwane Garris 41
5. Malcolm Hill 33
6. Ken Norman 32
7. Brian Cook 29
8. Ayo Dosunmu 28
T-9. Nick Anderson 26
T-9. Rick Schmidt 26
Player 30+ point games (since 1971)
Player 30-Plus Point Games
1. Nick Weatherspoon 11
T-2. Malcolm Hill 6
T-2. Kiwane Garris 6
T-2. Andy Kaufmann 6
T-2. Rick Schmidt 6
6. Deon Thomas 5
7. Ayo Dosunmu 4
T-8. Jeff Dawson 3
T-8. Rick Howat 3
T-10. Brandon Paul 2
T-10. Demetri McCamey 2
T-10. Deron Williams 2
T-10. Brian Cook 2
T-10. Frank Williams 2
T-10. Kevin Turner 2
T-10. Eddie Johnson 2
SEASON FIELD-GOAL PERCENTAGE
Kofi Cockburn came within five-hundredths of a percent of becoming Illinois’ single-season field-goal percentage leader and ranked fourth nationally for the season.
Player, Year percentage
1. Robert Archibald, 2002 65.9
2. Kofi Cockburn, 2021 65.4
3. Ken Norman, 1986 64.1
4. James Augustine, 2004 63.5
5. Deon Thomas, 1994 63.3
6. James Augustine, 2006 62.4
7. James Augustine, 2005 62.1
8. Deon Thomas, 1993 60.6
9. Kenny Battle, 1989 60.4
10. Roger Powell, 2004 59.5
CAREER THREE-POINT FIELD GOALS
Trent Frazier made at least 50 three-pointers in each of his four seasons at Illinois, including a career-high 80 (good for ninth all-time in a single season) as a sophomore. His consistency bumped him from ninth into the top five in program history in his career.
Player Three-pointers
1. Cory Bradford 327
2. Dee Brown 299
3. D.J. Richardson 278
4. Trent Frazier 247
5. Richard Keene 237
6. Demetri McCamey 236
7. Rich McBride 216
8. Brandon Paul 211
9. Luther Head 209
10. Sean Harrington 191
SINGLE-SEASON REBOUNDS
Kofi Cockburn just missed out on entering the top 10 for most rebounds in a single season as a freshman, but hit that mark in 2020-21.
Player, Year Rebounds
1. Skip Thoren, 1965 349
2. Skip Thoren, 1964 331
3. Mike Davis, 2010 330
4. Eddie Johnson, 1980 310
5. Ken Norman, 1987 303
6. James Augustine, 2006 300
T-7. James Augustine, 2005 295
T-7. Nick Weatherspoon, 1973 295
9. Kofi Cockburn, 2021 293
T-10. Nick Anderson, 1989 285
T-10. Don Freeman, 1966 285
CAREER DOUBLE-DOUBLES
After doubling Illinois’ freshman record with 12 double-doubles in 2019-20, Cockburn was even more productive around the rim during his sophomore season with 16. Good enough to get him in the top 10 all-time in program history in just two seasons.
Player Double-doubles
1. Skip Thoren 41
2. Nick Weatherspoon 40
3. Dave Downey 39
4. Don Freeman 36
5. Dave Scholz 34
6. Bill Burwell 33
T-7. Mike Davis 29
T-7. Greg Jackson 29
T-9. James Augustine 28
T-9. Kofi Cockburn 28
SINGLE-SEASON FRESHMAN ASSISTS
Andre Curbelo leaned on Trent Frazier for veteran guidance this season. Must have worked. The first-year point guard knocked Frazier out of the record book for the top 10 for single-season assists by a freshman.
Player, Year Assists
1. Bruce Douglas, 1983 189
2. Dee Brown, 2003 159
3. Derek Harper, 1981 156
4. Deron Williams, 2003 145
5. Frank Williams, 2000 131
6. Andre Curbelo, 2021 129
7. Demetri McCamey, 2008 115
8. Kiwane Garris, 1994 107
9. Ayo Dosunmu, 2019 104
10. Steve Lanter, 1977 103
ACCOLADES GALORE
Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn had two of the more nationally recognized seasons in Illinois history, racking up individual honor after individual honor. Think hang a jersey in the rafters good. The full breakdown for both:
Ayo Dosunmu
➜ USA Today National Player of the Year
➜ Naismith Trophy finalist
➜ Oscar Robertson Trophy finalist
➜ Wooden Award finalist
➜ Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year finalist
➜ AP First Team All-American
➜ USBWA First Team All-American
➜ NABC First Team All-American
➜ Sporting News First Team All-American
➜ Sports Illustrated First Team All-American
➜ USA Today First Team All-American
➜ Wooden Award All-American
➜ USBWA District V Player of the Year
➜ USBWA District V All-District Team
➜ NABC First Team All-District 7
➜ Big Ten tournament Most Outstanding Player
➜ Big Ten tournament All-Tournament Team
➜ First Team All-Big Ten
Kofi Cockburn
➜ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year finalist
➜ AP Second Team All-American
➜ USBWA Second Team All-American
➜ NABC Second Team All-American
➜ Sporting News Second Team All-American
➜ USA Today Second Team All-American
➜ Sports Illustrated Third Team All-American
➜ Wooden Award All-American
➜ USBWA District V All-District Team
➜ NABC Second Team All-District 7
➜ Big Ten tournament All-Tournament team
➜ First Team All-Big Ten
TEAM SUCCESS
The 2020-21 Illinois basketball season was one of the best in program history. Let’s count the ways:
➜ The Illini’s 16-4 Big Ten record was a new best for the program, standing as one more than the 15-1 mark in 2004-05.
➜ Eight wins against AP Top 25 teams was also the most since the 2004-05 team won nine and ranks third all-time behind that national runner-up season and the 1988-89 Flyin’ Illini team that won 12.
➜ Three wins in three days in Indianapolis gave Illinois its third-ever Big Ten tournament title and first, again, since the 2004-05 season. The Illini also capped the 2002-03 season with a Big Ten tournament championship.
➜ This season’s No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament was the fourth for the program, following the 1988-89 (Final Four), 2000-01 (Elite Eight) and 2004-05 (national runner-up) teams.