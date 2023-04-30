CHAMPAIGN — The origin of how the Champaign Central boys’ tennis team’s trip to Medieval Times in Schaumburg came about is still up for debate.
Even 11 months after the Maroons ventured to the restaurant and event center in the Chicago suburbs after a day at the IHSA state tournament.
“Last year on the bus ride up, I don’t even know how it got brought up, but we were like, ‘Guys, we should go to Medieval Times,’” Central junior Ezra Bernhard recalled recently with a laugh. “We figured we had about eight hours after the matches where we could just blow off some steam and have some fun.”
Jousting among the competitors at Medieval Times ensued. Along with a hearty meal enjoyed by the Maroons. And memories away from the tennis courts.
“It was more of a joke, but it turned out to be pretty fun,” Central junior Elliot Gullety said. “It was like a performance.”
The Maroons performed well enough last season to have Bernhard, Gulley and Avi Rhodes earn a trip to the state tournament. As sophomores.
All three are still competing on the court — and thriving — for Central this spring. The Maroons have their sights set on sending a hearty contingent to the Chicago suburbs for the Class 1A state tournament again when it begins May 25. Bernhard is the area’s top singles player this season, compiling a 12-0 record. This is after he posted a 4-2 record at last year’s state tournament, reaching the consolation quarterfinals.
The Braun brothers from Centennial, Max and James, helped put Champaign on the state map when it comes to high school boys’ tennis. Max won the 1A singles state title in 2021 as a freshman, becoming the first player from Champaign to do so, and the duo placed third in doubles in 2022.
James graduated last spring, and Max opted not to play with the Chargers this season, leaving it up to Bernhard and his fellow Maroons to carry the mantle of Champaign tennis on the state level.
“It’s great to have that spotlight on Champaign,” Bernhard said, “and it gives us motivation.”
Central is 5-1 in dual matches this season and won the Springfield Invitational last weekend.
After competing at the Belleville East tournament this weekend near St. Louis, the Maroons will return to Champaign for a match on Monday that needs no motivation for any of the Maroons competing. They’ll play Centennial at 4:30 p.m. at Lindsay Courts, the Chargers’ home venue.
It used to be the Maroons’ home courts, too, but they don’t have to share with Centennial anymore. Central now calls six new courts at Spalding Park its home.
“This is our first year on our new courts,” Central coach Scott Davis said. “I’ve been coaching tennis since the 1980s, and we’ve had to share it with Centennial. It worked out pretty well, but it just wasn’t the same. I just want to thank the people of Champaign for providing this for us. It’s just helpful to be able to practice here and have home matches.”
Danville is the site of the local 1A section the Maroons will compete at in May, with a chance to send as many athletes as they can to the state tournament. Bernhard understands the desire to win. But he also realizes it’s more than what he or his teammates accomplish on the court.
“At the end of the day, it’s not all about the tennis,” he said. “We’re really good friends. We can make anything fun, and it benefits our tennis.”
But depending how many Maroons reach the state tournament, is a return trip to Medieval Times in store?
“I doubt it,” Gulley said with a laugh. “That was more like a one-time thing. We’ll try to come up with something cooler this time.”