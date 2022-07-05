CHAMPAIGN — From near and far, runners and walkers returned in droves to mark the return of the Champaign County Freedom Celebration 5K.
More than 400 participants weathered a warm Monday morning on a course that began and ended in front of Memorial Stadium. It was the first time the race had been held since 2019.
“We were very happy with the turnout,” said Sarah Myers, who co-organized the event with Tina Ammermann. “We had a lot of walkers, lot of runners and everybody was out there having a good time.”
The entire field joined in the singing of “The Star Spangled Banner” before embarking on the 3.1-mile race. When the dust settled, New York native Corey Levin captured the top spot in the men’s race with a time of 16 minutes, 31 seconds, while Mahomet resident Brisa McGrath claimed victory in the women’s race at 18:56.
“The second mile, I tried to just like maintain pace,” McGrath said. “I was passing a couple of people who were slowing down and then I realized, ‘I don’t think there’s any girls ahead of me.’”
McGrath is a material science and engineering major at the University of Illinois, where she’ll be a senior this fall. Once the Mahomet-Seymour graduate made it through a tough middle portion of the race, it was smooth sailing.
“It was really hot in the middle there,” McGrath said. “I was just thinking, ‘Keep the pace.’ Once I hit the two-mile mark, a lot of people were cheering for me … so I was just like, ‘OK, I just gotta maintain pace and keep running hard.’”
The men’s race was paced by Levin, who was in town visiting family for the Fourth of July holiday.
“It was great to get to share the experience with my family,” Levin said with his young children, daughter Violet and son Charlie, looking on.
The nearly cloudless conditions were optimal for spectators, but temperatures approaching 80 degrees caused participants to seek relief from bottles of water and misting stations that preceded the finish line.
Levin leaned on his warm-weather running experience and won by a comfortable margin.
“I wouldn’t say I’m a leader or anything, but I like to jump in races when they’re close and fun and look like a good experience,” Levin said.
McGrath and Levin were given plaques and $75 gift cards to Body & Sole for winning the men’s and women’s overall titles, while the top-three finishers in a variety of age groups each received a medal.
A 90-degree turn from Kirby Avenue onto Lincoln Avenue was the course’s only true turn, with runners turning around at Oregon Street to return to the start/finish area.
Plenty of friends and family — many wearing red, white and blue — gathered there to cheer participants on, with the younger crowd gravitating toward the misting stations. Runners cooled off with watermelon slices and lemon or chocolate ice cream from Red Bicycle.
“It’s really great to come back after this time and see it in person,” Ammermann said. “Three weeks ago, we only had 50 people who registered. And just each day, it got better and better … I’m elated. I don’t know how to express it. It’s so fun to be involved in a community events such as this.”