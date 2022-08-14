ARTHUR — Matt Schrock has seen Kaden Feagin compete in quite a few football games.
Schrock was the co-founder of TheRoundtable.tv, a streaming service that showed Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond youth sporting events before being discontinued after the 2021-22 school year.
Feagin is a senior with the Knights who committed to Bret Bielema’s Illinois football program this past March.
So it makes sense that Schrock has plenty of observations to offer about Feagin’s exploits on the football field.
But there’s more to Feagin than what the 6-foot-2, 240-pound athlete does underneath the Friday night lights.
“This past year, some students from Arthur Grade School went to the Special Olympics. They left at like 6 o’clock (in the morning). They didn’t get a sendoff from the school, but some teachers went out,” Schrock said. “One of the kids in particular said, ‘Is Kaden going to be there?’
“Kaden made the trip over (from Atwood) at like 6, 6:30 in the morning to shake his hand and tell him good luck. It made the kid’s day. He was so thrilled.”
Before Feagin becomes ALAH’s first Division I football player next year — after he plans to graduate early from ALAH and enroll at Illinois — he has more memories to make within the Knights’ four-village community.
Both on the football field and away from it.
“Everybody’s been talking about Kaden for a long time,” Schrock said. “As good as he is on the field, he’s humble, he’s well-spoken and (he’s) very much about his teammates.
“It could very much be the Kaden show. It could be all about him. And he very much doesn’t focus on him. He tries to help (the program) grow.”
Making an early impressionThe Illini and numerous other Power Five programs recruited Feagin as a running back. He’s also a linebacker, and he turned into ALAH’s starting quarterback last season amid an injury to then-senior Quentin Day.
Feagin will remain at quarterback and linebacker this fall, beginning with the Knights’ Aug. 26 season opener versus Tri-Valley. ALAH suffered a 43-0 loss to the Vikings in Week 1 last season, though the Knights recovered to earn a Class 2A playoff spot and finish 5-5 overall.
“We’re confident, but we’re not cocky like we were last year,” Feagin said. “We just thought we were going to go in and beat Tri-Valley last year. You saw what happened. ... We’ve just got to be confident in ourselves. Just go out and play football. We were thinking too much at that point.”
Feagin started as a freshman for ALAH coach Ryan Jefferson in 2019. The Knights wound up with a 6-3 regular-season mark before losing 24-15 at Carrollton in a 1A first-round postseason game. The condensed 2021 spring season didn’t include any playoffs.
So it’s now or never for ALAH when it comes to making an extended postseason run with a generational talent like Feagin in the fold.
“We’ve been talking about this since my brothers played,” Feagin said. Jordan and Kyle Feagin graduated from high school in 2014 and 2015, respectively, and the former played for Millikin’s football team.
“Just trying to make a deep run, just trying to get a home playoff game, that’d mean a lot,” Kaden Feagin continued. “Just get all the communities together to watch us play.”
Schrock remembers he and fellow TheRoundtable broadcaster Doug Davis covering ALAH football games that included the two older Feagin brothers. But the duo also saw Kaden rising through the Junior Football League ranks.
“Doug and I both said ... ‘I think this younger brother might be the best one coming,’” Schrock said. “Physically, he had all the tools, but you weren’t sure when he got to the high school game if it would be too fast for him.
“I remember the first game we saw him as a freshman, it was like, ‘Oh my, he’s got it.’”
Creating more attentionFeagin contributed to the Knights turning in their first winning record since 2014 during his freshman season. His classmates weren’t surprised.
Senior receiver/linebacker Noah Garrett played with Feagin through JFL, in which Garrett said Feagin “was always one of the best players on the field.”
“We had a lot of great players, but we still stood out from the pack,” Garrett said. “And then freshman year, he started both ways. You could see it.”
Both Garrett and senior tight end/linebacker Drew Cotton said that starter status wasn’t gifted to Feagin, either.
“He is probably the hardest worker I know,” said Cotton, whose older brother, Tyler, played for three IHSA state-champion Rochester football teams in the mid-2010s. “I’ve not seen anybody work harder than him. ... Whatever he wants, he’s going to get because he works so hard at it.”
That included college offers from the likes of Illinois, Duke, Indiana, Miami, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Purdue, Rutgers, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
“Week 1 our sophomore year, we were getting ready to go to Maroa to play Cumberland,” Garrett said. “Then Coach Jefferson walked into the gym and said something about Feagin being late, and he said, ‘But it’s for a good reason because he just got offered by Illinois.’ It was a big thing. It was kind of like, he made it.”
It isn’t lost on Feagin that his college interest has created a path for other ALAH athletes to obtain college looks they may not have received otherwise.
“It’s helped put a spotlight on the program, and we’ve got a lot of kids (and) a lot of talent in our town,” Feagin said. “I’m glad I could kind of boost that a little bit.”
“It really does help spread the spotlight,” Garrett added. “It just helps show off these kids who wouldn’t even really have a chance if it wasn’t for Feagin.”
Handling it like a naturalJefferson, who took over the Knights football program prior to the 2018 season, said there is revitalized interest in the sport across ALAH’s villages.
Call it the Feagin factor.
“Me and a couple high school coaches helped out with the JFL camp a couple weeks ago. I noticed a big boost in numbers there, and it hasn’t been that way in a while,” Jefferson said. “Having someone like Kaden gives those young kids a glimpse of, ‘Hey, I might not be as successful as him, but it looks fun. He makes it look fun. I want to do something that he’s doing.’
“A couple other kids are getting exposure (from Feagin’s recruitment). We’ve got a sophomore, Jacob Tighe. He’s 6-5, 300 pounds and just really strong and really good. He started for us as a freshman. He’s probably going to get some looks at offensive lineman camps next summer because of that exposure.”
Perhaps the most interesting aspect about Feagin’s football career to this point is the fact he abruptly became the Knights’ quarterback last fall and quickly looked like a natural.
Not only did Feagin continue applying his running back talents within his new position, but he also showed capability to read defenses and throw the ball.
“I didn’t know he had those tools, but at the same time, knowing Kaden, of course, he had those tools,” Schrock said. “This kid is just abundantly blessed with athletic talent.”
Cotton said one of ALAH’s favorite offensive plays to run last season was a “pop pass” that took advantage of enemy defenses focusing too much attention on Feagin.
“He’d run the belly, right up the middle, and then he’d just throw it over,” Cotton said. “The linebackers are up, too, because they’re trying to tackle Kaden.”
“He’d literally run down the line of scrimmage and just (throw) it right over,” Garrett added. “It was always a 10-yard gain, every single time.”
Lofty goals for final seasonFeagin said one of the most exciting moments from the Knights’ summer workouts came when athletes hit the weight room to “max out,” testing their abilities in bench press, dead lift and clean lift.
“He lifts 1,200 pounds between those three,” Jefferson said of Feagin.
It’ll soon be time to see if Feagin and his teammates are capable of giving ALAH its first playoff football victory since 2013, when the program only included Arthur and Lovington.
Schrock likes the Knights’ chances of pulling that off.
“I don’t think they lost anyone off the offensive line. ... There’s some real skill there. They’ve got some great speed guys on the outside,” Schrock said. “Now, they’ve moved (Feagin) to quarterback ... and they put the ball in his hands, so what do you do? It really makes it tough. What are you going to do defensively, especially at a small school?
“I think Arthur is primed for a good year.”
The first word out of Feagin’s mouth when asked what would make the 2022 season a successful one is “undefeated.” He follows that with an acknowledgment that ALAH needs to win in Week 1, first and foremost.
And there’s something else he wants to see the Knights exhibit this season. Something required of any individual who hopes to suit up for a college football program.
“It’s mostly our mental toughness,” Feagin said. “That’s been our problem since we’ve been in high school — that stigma of how Arthur football is played. We kind of just give up. We’ve got to keep playing and keep our foot on the gas.”