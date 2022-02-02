CHAMPAIGN — Shayla Brown determined before entering high school she wanted to play soccer in college.
In fact, she may have initially visualized her desired athletic future when she was in first grade.
“I knew I loved it. ... I realized I just really enjoyed the competition,” Brown said. “Coaches start asking you once you get into before high school, middle school, ‘What are your plans? What are your goals?’ And that’s when I had to sort of really say it out loud and tell people this is what I want to do.”
With this sort of conviction, Brown wasn’t going to let a winding path dissuade her from reaching her goal.
A path that started with her birth in New York. Took her to Panama when she was 2 years old, then to Fairfax, Va., when she was 5 years old. And concluded with a move to east central Illinois before her junior year of high school.
Now a Champaign Academy High senior, Brown can officially say she’ll be playing college soccer at the Division I level.
Brown verbally committed to the Boston University women’s soccer program on Jan. 18 and plans to sign with the Terriers on Wednesday.
“It was unreal,” Brown said. “I couldn’t even process it just because it’s been going on for so long. ... But it was a fantastic feeling to finally have all the work pay off.”
What’s even more impressive? Academy High doesn’t have a girls’ soccer team. So Brown, a midfielder, elicited all of this interest from colleges playing for the Eclipse Select club team based out of Bloomington.
“It’s either two hours to Chicago, which would’ve been a lot, or what I did (in Bloomington),” Brown said. “It’s a lot of self-motivation to make sure I was challenging myself.”
Brown’s introduction to soccer wasn’t rooted in college aspirations.
Her older brother, Nathan, was playing when the Brown family lived in Panama. Shayla “messed around” in the sport, as well.
The Browns returned to the United States so Shayla’s father could pursue his doctorate. Brown remembers some of her earliest youth soccer experiences at this time being in the general-public realm where “everybody’s running around in bunches.”
“My coach asked my parents, ‘Has she ever played before?’ And we were like, ‘No.’ And she was like, ‘Are you sure?’” Brown said. “That stuff at that point didn’t mean much to me. It meant something, but it wasn’t like, oh, yeah, this means I’m (good).”
Brown joined her first U.S. team in first grade. She also was involved with one of Nathan’s teams even earlier because the siblings’ parents were its coaches.
“A lot of people love the things they do when they’re young, and it’s whether or not you stick with it when it matters,” Brown said. “It was always just making my mindset limitless, always thinking I can do something even if it seems not possible and leaving that fully open for myself, which allowed me to develop a lot.”
Brown faced a crossroads in junior high when her girls’ club team at the time “fell apart.” So Brown connected with a previous coach of hers and played with a boys’ program when she was in eighth grade.
“I loved that team and developed a lot,” Brown said. “But then they decided I had to go back to the girls’ side if I wanted to play in college and, of course, get recruited.”
That’s how Brown made her way onto the Elite Clubs National League’s McLean (Va.) roster, with which she participated in games for two years. She also played high school soccer as a freshman and sophomore.
“In northern Virginia, there are a ton of clubs to choose from and it’s very big,” Brown said. “In central Illinois, there aren’t as many teams to choose from.”
What was most important, though, was that Brown found a good fit. Nancy Feldman and her Boston women’s soccer staff kept tabs on Brown both in Virginia and Illinois, and the Terriers’ leaders were happy with what they saw and heard.
“Boston was one of my earliest college calls I had,” said Brown, who added “there were various schools ... in different places” that had contact with her. “Sophomore year, when Boston saw me play back in Fairfax and reached out to my coach, at the time my parents were like, ‘Oh, that’s a good school.’ ... I didn’t know what I really wanted.”
Brown does harbor family ties on the East Coast. Some relatives are situated in Rhode Island, and an aunt who lives in Rochester, N.Y., formerly played for the SUNY Geneseo D-III women’s soccer squad.
“I went (to Boston’s campus) the summer before my junior year,” Brown said. “I was like, ‘Wait, this is where I want to be.’ So I guess it’s important to keep options open because that was important for me.”
Brown plans to study exercise science with a concentration in “exercise and populations.” Before preparing for that and a college soccer career, she also anticipates taking part in her senior IHSA track and field season at Academy High.
She was the Owls’ first-ever IHSA state qualifier in any sport last school year when she advanced from the Class 1A St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional in the 800-meter run.
Brown didn’t race at state, though. She had a conflicting soccer commitment.
“The important thing all along has been knowing what I want,” Brown said. “I guess knowing for so long that’s what I wanted to do made the process a lot more exhausting than just sort of giving myself a way out by having other options. For me, it was just always this was the focus and this was always what I’ve wanted to do.”