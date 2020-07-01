CHAMPAIGN — Garrett Acton was comfortable making the decision to return to Illinois for the 2021 baseball season.
The Illini closer had, of course, already made that choice once before, eschewing the 2019 MLB draft in favor of his senior season in Champaign.
Of his options — another season at Illinois or opting to pursue professional baseball — Acton was leaning toward the former.
He even went as far as to get his graduate school plans firmed up at Illinois after earning his finance degree in May.
Acton’s graduation came two months after his senior season with the Illini was cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The immediate emotional aftermath had him feeling like he “got cheated out of a senior year.”
Those feelings changed during Acton’s time at home away from campus and away from Illinois baseball the past three-plus months. The early lean toward returning to Illinois was replaced with professional opportunity, and the 22-year-old Acton signed a free-agent contract with the Oakland Athletics on Monday.
“As I got a little further away from school and took the emotions out of it a little bit, I was able to think with a more clear head,” Acton said Tuesday. “Things started to get kind of 50-50, I would say, where it would take a really good situation for me to leave Illinois. I was very comfortable in making the decision to go back to Illinois if that hadn’t presented itself. I had already gotten into a master’s program in case teams I didn’t see necessary as good of a fit were the options I had. It was a tough decision, but I think in terms of progressing my baseball career, this is something that I think was the best timing for this situation to happen.”
Acton had interest from multiple teams during the free-agent process following the shortened, five-round MLB draft held June 10-11.
Dealing with unprecedented pre-draft and free-agency processes required patience. That held particularly true based on the early feedback Acton received.
Acton entered the 2020 season at Illinois knowing that a repeat of his successful junior season could likely see him selected between the eighth and 10th rounds of a traditional draft, much like fellow former Illinois closer Joey Gerber. Acton earned First Team All-American honors in 2019 with a single-season program record 19 saves to go along with a 2.18 ERA and .127 batting average against in 33 innings. He broke the Illini’s career saves record — now at 25 after he recorded six in 2020 — and had a spotless 0.00 ERA in six games this spring.
Acton was setting himself up for good news on draft day. Then the 2020 college baseball season was canceled, and the draft was cut to five rounds because of the pandemic.
“Obviously, it’s a little frustrating when the draft initially gets named five rounds,” Acton said. “That’s out of my control and something I can’t change. Going into the free-agent process, you’ve got to take a step back from it and recognize I was not originally a top-five round prospect. I wasn’t supposed to get picked in those top five rounds, so I need to take this in the most mature approach as I can, continue to keep a level head, hear teams out and really still look for a perfect situation.”
That perfect situation wound up becoming Oakland. No team pursued Acton quite like the A’s. The interest was mutual, with Acton impressed by Oakland’s history of player development and the organization relying on its own farm system to build its major league roster.
“Their big league club is comprised of their guys,” Acton said. “They try to bring up their guys from rookie ball and make sure that they are Oakland A’s for a lifetime. That’s something I think is really, really cool and something I’m really excited to hopefully be a part of down the road.
“As a team that may not have as much money as maybe say the New York Yankees, they can’t just go sign guys and trade for guys and spend all this money to bring dudes into the big league roster. The organization has really had to rely on building their players into the best version of themselves they can be.”
Even with his path now set on professional baseball, Acton’s future remains uncertain. He spent two days at the team’s facility in Mesa, Ariz., last week getting his physical before signing his contract, but the next step is an unknown. Mainly because the 2020 minor league season was canceled on Tuesday because of the pandemic.
“Most of us won’t be reporting anywhere until potentially (Instructional League) in the fall,” Acton said. “… Whether or not that will happen is still kind of in the air. A lot needs to happen, I think, maybe on the health side in dealing with the pandemic to be able to put our players in the best situation to remain healthy and be able to do their jobs as well.”
The uncertainty of the situation hasn’t changed how Acton feels about taking the next step in his baseball career. The Lemont native, who wound up at Illinois after starting his college career at St. Louis and then transferring to Parkland College before signing with the Illini, is ready. Ready to prove himself again at the professional level as a go-to arm.
“I think my future still lies in the bullpen,” Acton said. “Obviously, I still need to make a lot of improvements and show that I can really have that success in the late-inning roles in professional baseball now. It requires me proving myself over and over again. There’s plenty of great pitchers within the organization, and, obviously, I need to be able to out-compete those guys to make it to the highest level. … I think the only kind of direction is I’m a relief pitcher in professional baseball, and now it’s time to go prove myself and prove where I belong at each level moving forward.”