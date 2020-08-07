CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics wrapped up its most recent fiscal year June 30.
The cancellation of the NCAA tournament and all spring sports meant a loss of approximately $2-4 million — a number Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said is better than he anticipated when the sports world shut down in March in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The DIA is just more than one month into the most recent fiscal year. No losses of note to report. Plenty on the horizon, though.
The department’s biggest expenses — the competitive seasons of its 21 sports — are ramping up to begin in just less than a month.
Whitman is currently projecting the financial implications of the pandemic to include, perhaps at minimum, $20 million in lost revenue.
“I think it very quickly could grow beyond that if we see some meaningful disruption or some dramatic change in our schedules,” Whitman said Thursday afternoon during what’s become a yearly roundtable discussion with the media.
This one held via Zoom, of course.
“We anticipate that number could grow obviously if we don’t play football at all,” he continued. “That’s a whole other set of variables we have to be mindful of.”
The fluidity of the potential revenue loss coincides with the changing nature of the resumption of “normal” life during the pandemic. Whitman can’t pinpoint potential losses because he doesn’t know how many football games Illinois will actually play this fall. Or how many men’s basketball games will follow if that season gets off the ground.
Uncertainty about the number of fans in attendance at either Memorial Stadium or State Farm Center is another financial unknown.
A financial known is the DIA’s debt service. Whitman inherited $260 million in debt when he became athletic director in 2016. That number has since grown to top $300 million. It’s one of Illinois’ standing financial obligations, along with its scholarships for 500-plus student-athletes and salary and personnel costs.
“We, like most people, have a mortgage,” Whitman said. “That mortgage for us is in excess of $20 million a year. As we work through this financial situation, we’re addressing those costs that are variable first and then understating that certain costs are not variable.”
Hockey on hold
Tied to the financial uncertainties related to the pandemic is what Whitman does know and detailed Thursday in the steps he’s taken to even marginally soften the financial blow coming the DIA’s way. The pursuit of a hockey program at Illinois has been put on hold, limiting any future financial obligations for the time being.
Cuts have also been made to DIA staffing. Approximately 11 vacancies remain unfilled, and 15 positions — including seven full-time — were eliminated.
Operational changes have also been made. Illinois has changed how some teams will travel in their upcoming seasons, with travel party size also adjusted. Offseason international trips have also been eliminated, which would not include Illinois football’s 2021 season opener against Nebraska in Dublin.
Whitman anticipates those measures saving Illinois nearly $6 million combined on an annual basis. Those changes also aren’t a one-year fix. The projection is for a two- to four-year recovery from the expected financial hit this fiscal year.
“From the beginning of this, we’ve been incredibly aggressive in our cost savings,” Whitman said. “We don’t have a $30 million, one-year reduction plan. That doesn’t exist unless we’re going to essentially eliminate every staff member in our department, which we’re not going to do. … A lot of these operational changes we’ve put in place, we have to be prepared to live with those changes for a while. These aren’t going to be one-time adjustments. We’ve got to toe that line for as long as we can to continue to save those resources.”
Whitman, along with Illinois football coach Lovie Smith and men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood, took a 10 percent pay cut in June that would stretch for six months. Adjustments have been made on that front, too. Whitman said Thursday his pay cut had been extended to 15 percent during the next 12 months. Other members of the DIA’s executive staff will take a 7 percent cut during the same time period.
“We’re now starting to evaluate more closely a more broad based salary reduction plan,” Whitman said. “To date, we’ve resisted doing that. We’re looking at, really, the mechanics at the campus level to implement some sort of tiered plan with other members of our staff. We’ll see what that looks like.”
More cuts coming?Other cuts aren’t currently projected, but they’re not off the table. Whitman was transparent when he said the elimination of more positions, more salary reductions or even the elimination of entire sports would have to be considered if the financial situation worsened.
“It doesn’t mean we’re going to do it,” Whitman said. “I’m not sitting here forecasting we’re going to cut spots, but I think anybody who says we can endure — and I’m making a number up — a $40 million reduction in revenue and isn’t at least evaluating what kinds of savings could come from a change in the sport model probably isn’t being entirely forthcoming.
“I think we only have so many levers to pull. We try to be diligent in identifying what those levers are (and) trying to put numbers to those levers so we know what that opportunity looks like. I told our group we’re not cutting sports for now. We don’t have that intent. Again, you just never know what the future will bring. That’s every athletic director’s last resort, and it’s certainly ours as well. If the picture gets dramatically worse, then I think we’re going to have to go back in and look at all the different levers we have available and reconsider some things.”
Bigger than sports
What Whitman won’t be reconsidering is why there’s been a push for college sports — football in particular — to return.
“I know that the cynic in all of us says, ‘Well, it’s about the money,’ and that these decisions are being driven exclusively by financial considerations,” he said. “I really don’t like it when people question motives. I’m not going to sit here and say we have no financial considerations in this calculus. It wouldn’t be true.”
But it’s also not the only reason Whitman stressed some semblance of normalcy was important. He hit on the fact more than 500 student-athletes receive a “world class education,” that 300 DIA employees rely on the athletic department to pay the bills and that the community also benefits when the Illini play when it comes to filling hotels, restaurants and retail establishments, among others.
“None of us has ever experienced this before,” Whitman said. “We’re all kind of making this up as we go, but I think all of us — no matter what we do; not just as a career, but as a passion — we’re all trying to get back to some degree of normalcy as quickly as we can and in whatever manner we can so long as we believe it’s safe. That’s, in essence, what we’re doing here.
“We have 500 athletes who have worked most of their lives for the chance to be a student-athlete at a place like the University of Illinois. They love playing their games, and we love watching them.
“We believe so strongly in the quality of that experience and in the meaningfulness of that experience that so long as we can do it and do it in a way where we feel like we can provide for their health and safety we’re going to do it. If we can’t — and at whatever point we determine we can’t — then we won’t.”