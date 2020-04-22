CHAMPAIGN — Illinois men's basketball put together a top 15 2020 recruiting class last November with signings from four-star guard Andre Curbelo and three-star forward and a commitment from five-star guard Adam Miller.
Miller made Illinois' class official Monday afternoon by signing with Illinois.
"I feel like it's the best setup for me," Miller said. "It's my best option. If I'm going to continue to do my dream and make it to the NBA, why not do it at home?"
Miller, a 6-foot-3, 170-pound guard ranked as high as No. 30 in the 2020 class by Rivals, finished his senior season averaging 27.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.3 steals for Morgan Park. The Mustangs were among the top title contenders in Class 3A when the season was canceled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year, Miller also earned Illinois Mr. Basketball honors and was the state's Gatorade Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.
Miller's signing still leaves one scholarship open for Illinois in the 2020-21 season after the transfer of both Alan Griffin and Tevian Jones. The Illini could have as many as three open scholarships depending on the decisions made by All-Big Ten sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu and Big Ten Freshman of the Year center Kofi Cockburn, who both declared for the NBA draft.