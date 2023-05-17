URBANA — The Champaign Central girls’ soccer team owns an oversized baseball cap.
Black in color, with a soccer ball stitched onto the front.
Such hats were made famous in the sporting world late last year by the Washington Commanders’ Brian Robinson, who wore one during an NFL postgame press conference.
“It took a while to get shipped in. ... We ordered it months before the season,” Maroons coach Steve Whiteley said. “It’s one thing we do to recognize a player who does their best.”
Junior forward Sophia Adams sported the comically large headware on Tuesday evening.
If the hat could fit two heads at once, freshman midfielder Caroline Blount likely would’ve shared the attire with Adams.
Because both girls thrived offensively in a win-or-go-home scenario.
Adams scored a first-half hat trick in her first match since April 11, Blount assisted on all three markers and scored one of her own, and sixth-seeded Central blew past fourth-seeded Urbana 5-0 in a Class 2A regional semifinal at the Tigers’ McKinley Field complex.
“We were at a pasta dinner and somebody asked me what the score was (going to be), and I said, ‘5-0,’” Whiteley said. “I know what we’re capable of. ... It required a total team effort, and we’ve had moments in the season where we’ve put it together.”
Adams being sidelined for Central’s last 10 matches prior to Tuesday with an injured right hand put a serious damper on the Maroons’ offense.
With Adams absent, Central was shut out on six occasions. The Maroons (6-9-3) also dropped a 2-1 decision to the Tigers (12-12-1) at the University of Illinois’ Demirjian Park in their first match without Adams.
“It was hard for me to watch them most of the season,” said Adams, who generated five goals across seven matches prior to her injury. “I’m glad that I’m back, and I did what I needed to do.”
Blount said that aforementioned loss to Urbana fueled she and her Central cohorts in the rematch.
“We were missing some key players last time we played,” Blount said, “so to just have everyone back and (in) regionals on their home field, it felt really good ... getting a great result.”
It took the Maroons a little less than eight match minutes to get on the board.
Blount chipped a pass over multiple Urbana athletes and found a streaking Adams, who beat both senior defenseman Noam Kramer and sophomore goaltender Nox Macdougall by poking a shot to the right of both Tigers.
The scene repeated itself two more times before the first half concluded.
In the 21st minute, Blount delivered Adams a lengthy through ball, straight up the middle of the turf field. That gave Adams a one-on-one situation with Macdougall, whom Adams again beat to the keeper’s right side for the 2-0 edge.
Less than five match minutes later, Blount served another pass to Adams, who was running up the pitch’s far side in front of its home bleachers. She sped in toward the net, and Macdougall couldn’t rush out quickly enough to cut down on Adams’ shot angle.
A boot to Macdougall’s left crossed the goal line and made it 3-0 Maroons.
“We’ve been working on passing a lot,” said Adams, whose right hand was heavily taped for the outing.
“And spreading out more,” Blount added.
“And getting comfortable with each other,” Adams continued. “At this point in the season, we’re all pretty good at working off of each other.”
It makes one wonder how Central’s offense might’ve looked for an entire regular season had this connection been available more frequently.
“At times, when we lost Sophia, we just struggled to score those opportunities,” Whiteley said. “Having her up there is a big difference for us. It boosts everyone’s confidence on the field.”
Urbana coach Miki Kowalski didn’t downplay Adams’ effect on Tuesday’s proceedings.
“Everything, without a doubt,” he said when asked what sort of difference Adams makes. “She’s an all-state player. ... She can finish the ball, and she’s fast. That’s all you need.”
Adams and Blount played a little back-and-forth with the ball to author Central’s fourth goal. The passing play ended when Blount again used her chipping prowess to send a high, arching shot over Macdougall with 4 minutes, 45 seconds left before halftime.
Maroons junior midfielder Cricket Wagner capped the scoring with a 30-yard free kick that beat Macdougall top shelf about 13 minutes into the second half.
Wagner also made her presence felt in aggressively defending the Tigers’ ball-carriers all evening. Same went for teammates such as seniors Erin Cowan and Madeline Lawson, junior Casey Pyrz and sophomore Maya McCaffrey.
“Ball just did not bounce our way (Tuesday),” Kowalski said. “I was not planning to have that conversation with the girls, and they were not expecting this.”
McCaffrey added another wrinkle to Central’s game by repeatedly executing a front-flip throw-in play along both sidelines. Two of her lengthier tosses actually needed to be fended away from Urbana’s net by Macdougall.
“We didn’t use it all year, and it’s something where she has a gymnast background,” Whiteley said. “She’s asked a couple times whether she could do it or not ... and we started pulling it out here and there.”
Tigers junior Sammi Christman provided two shots on goal in defeat, and freshman Chloe Sikora tacked on another that required a diving save from Maroons senior keeper Meg Rossow.
Besides those tries and a few corner kicks, however, Urbana’s offense was blunted for the second consecutive match following a 7-0 loss to Peoria Richwoods last week.
“This is our first (.500 or better) record in 11 or 12 years,” Kowalski said. “It’s nothing to hang out heads about. Losing 5-0 at home frickin sucks, but we’ll take what we learned (Tuesday) and we’ll be back here next year.”
Central moves on to face another Big 12 Conference opponent in Friday’s 5 p.m. regional championship match in Urbana. Top-seeded Normal West (14-5-2) owns a 4-0 victory over the Maroons earlier this month.
“Hopefully, we can bring it, have a better result than last time,” Blount said. “We can fight and have a solid chance to contend with them.”
“We need to bring the same energy as we did last year with them,” added Adams, referencing Central’s 2-1 regional-final win over Normal West in 2022. “High energy.”
Vikings shut out. Top-seeded Normal West potted four goals in a six-minute span during Tuesday’s first Class 2A Urbana Regional semifinal, ultimately rolling to a 7-0 win over eighth-seeded Danville at McKinley Field.
Despite this defeat, the Vikings (6-12) finished this season with two more victories than they obtained last spring.
“It’s a building year. We had two seniors that were on the field,” coach Ron Sillings said. “Next year, I just think we’re going to keep building off that.”
One of Danville’s expected returnees next year will be sophomore goaltender Esme Sparnicht, who stopped 33 shots on Tuesday.
“I cannot wait to have her for the next couple years,” Sillings said. “She’s awesome. She’s absolutely amazing.”