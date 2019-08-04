URBANA — The Illinois secondary picked up Sunday morning where it left off Saturday afternoon. Making plays at the expense of the Illini quarterbacks. While there weren’t quite as many interceptions Sunday as Saturday — a particularly rough practice for the offense — the defensive backs continued to make plays.
Junior safety Tony Adams had a near interception during 11-on-11 work Sunday and made good not much later coming away with a pick.
“I love getting my hands on the ball,” Adams said. “But the (defensive) line got there to the quarterback, the quarterback made a bad pass and all I had to do was catch the ball.”
Adams has spent the first three days of Illinois training camp as a consistent playmaking presence at safety. His flexibility is something head coach/defensive coordinator Lovie Smith values.
“He started at corner, started at safety and played nickel,” Smith said. “He’s smart and has ball skills. There’s a lot of different ways we can use him. He’s been productive. Three days of camp, and we’ve noticed what he’s done. He’s stronger and is building up his body. He’s dealt with injuries in the past quite a bit. He’ll be one of our guys this year.”
But Adams is not the only weapon has it his disposal. There’s depth in that position group, and most have them have built up some real experience the past two seasons.
“If I make a bad call, they know which one I should have called,” Smith said. “You want to know the system that well. … As a play caller and everything else, you want to get the guys in position to make plays. A lot of times what stopped you from making a play was not being able to play fast by not knowing exactly what you were supposed to do. Our guys are further along with that.”
Adams was quick to name off several other defensive backs he considered playmakers. From cornerbacks Quan Martin and Nate Hobbs. To safeties like Sydney Brown, Stanley Green, Kerby Joseph and Michael Marchese.
“We deep,” Adams said. “We’ve got a lot of versatile players. Everybody’s back there making plays. I feel like the players we have back there are really good players and could play anywhere. If somebody goes (Joseph replaced an injured Brown on Sunday), it’s next man up and they can fill in.”