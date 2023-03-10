CHAMPAIGN — Owen Freeman’s arrival in Moline this past June was a clear boon for the Maroons’ boys’ basketball program.
In no small part because adding a 6-foot-10, 210-pound center already committed to Iowa was a major infusion of talent. But the timing mattered, too.
Freeman already had a connection and bond with Moline point guard Brody Harding from their time on the grassroots circuit with Mid-Pro Academy. Getting to Moline in time to practice and play during the crucial summer month high school basketball teams can be together was just as important. It allowed the Maroons to figure out what basketball life was like with a productive, at times dominant, big man.
“The adjustment came more in the summer than when the season started,” said Moline coach Sean Taylor, a Rantoul native who starred with the Eagles and now has 654 wins and counting in his three-plus decades as a coach.
“Owen is such a great kid and great character,” Taylor continued. “He fit in well, not just with Brock, but the entire team. It was a seamless transition for him and for us.”
The results of that seamless transition speak for themselves.
Moline boasts a 33-3 record heading into its 4:15 p.m. Class 4A state semifinal game on Friday against Downers Grove North (32-3) at State Farm Center. The duo of Freeman and Harding, who are both Iowa signees, has led the way all season long, with the former drastically changing Moline’s on-court dynamic.
Taylor found himself having to put his team through fewer rebounding drills this season — really focusing on boxing out — because what was a somewhat undersized team got bigger with Freeman. The transfer from Bradley-Bourbonnais has done the bulk of the rebounding, hauling in 8.9 per game, and his defensive rebounding ability has sparked Moline’s transition offense as a strong outlet passer, too. On top of his rebounding and team-high 18.1 points per game, Freeman also averages 2.5 assists.
Freeman’s ability as a shot blocker has also sparked a change for Taylor. It wasn’t until this season — his 33rd as a coach — that he felt compelled to keep blocked shots as a stat. Freeman forced his hand with the roughly three shots he’s swatted per game.
“I talk to him about Bill Russell,” Taylor said, referencing the late Boston Celtics great. “We talk about the reason why he was such a great shot blocker was he kept it in play. We not only chart his blocks, but chart the ones he keeps in play and 70 percent of the blocks he’s made this year we’ve gotten.
“He’s done a really good job on his timing. Watching a lot of college basketball, he does a good job of going vertical. That’s an emphasis of a lot of shot blockers now. He’s done a great job of staying out of foul trouble for us this year.”
Freeman’s presence has also had a positive effect on Harding. The Maroons’ veteran point guard — who is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,894 points — hasn’t had to carry the offensive load alone. Harding, however, still averages 18.0 points and has made 106 three-pointers this season.
“I think it allows Brock to be even more creative,” Taylor said. “It allows him to face fewer double teams because if they double team him, Owen is going to have some one-on-ones in the post. It allowed Brock to play freer and with a little less concentration just on him.”
Adding Freeman, of course, only raised expectations in Moline for this to be a special season. Boasting two future Big Ten players does that. The Maroons are more than OK with having a renewed attention for a program still striving for its first state championship.
“I think they thought, ‘Let’s embrace these expectations and go out and be the aggressors every game and take it to people,’” Taylor said. “We tried to approach it as you work your whole life to get recognition and get to a high level. If you’re there, let’s embrace it and let’s take it even further.
“I think part of that is Brock has been a tremendous leader in not letting guys rest on their laurels and kept on pushing them and demanding. I think the other guys followed along with that.”