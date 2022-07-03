CHAMPAIGN — The matchups aren’t set yet for the 2022 Roman Main Event.
So there’s only a chance, for now, that the men’s basketball programs at Illinois and UCLA could meet this November.
The events of the last 72 hours, though, mean it won’t just be a one-off in Las Vegas if the matchup does materalize at the four-team event that also features Baylor and Virginia on Nov. 18 and Nov. 20.
A potential Illini-Bruins showdown will instead be a sneak peak at what could turn into a new Big Ten rivalry. Words that didn’t seem possible at the beginning of this past week is the new reality entering July, with UCLA and Southern California announcing they were officially joining the Big Ten on Thursday night in a conference realignment felt all across the college sports landscape.
It was a football-centric move to be certain — particularly on the USC front — but a move that also provides a distinct basketball boost to the conference with the addition of UCLA when the Bruins and Trojans tip off as Big Ten members when the 2024-25 season arrives.
So consider Illinois men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood a supporter of the Big Ten’s latest round of expansion. Especially with one of the sport’s most historic teams in UCLA adding Illinois as a conference foe.
“It’s exciting,” Underwood said. “It’s tremendous foresight to kind of get away from what we call a traditional way of thinking in expansion. It can do nothing but benefit the Big Ten, and the Big Ten will also help those two schools.”
USC doesn’t quite have the same pedigree of what UCLA can bring to the court — then again, who does — but both programs have played in the last two NCAA tournaments, with the Bruins reaching the Final Four and the Trojans advancing to the Elite Eight in 2021.
Both teams have played Illinois exactly nine times apiece, but none in the last decade. Even without Illinois playing a bunch of recent games against USC and UCLA, Underwood is all for the Big Ten again expanding beyond its Midwest roots.
The first gave the conference a presence on the East Coast with the addition of Penn State in 1990 and then both Maryland and Rutgers in 2014. The latest move means the conference will stretch from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean.
It’s nothing Underwood hasn’t already experienced in his coaching career. As an assistant coach at Western Illinois from 1992-2003, Underwood coached the Leathernecks in a conference that also deviated from more Midwestern roots.
It might have been a Thursday in Troy, Ala., to play Troy and a Saturday in New Britain, Conn., to face Central Connecticut State. Plus trips to Cedar City, Utah, for games against Southern Utah.
“The Mid-Continent Conference went national long before the Big Ten did,” Underwood said of the conference that eventually became the present-day Summit League. “I think the one thing, it’s today’s world. We have the ability. We charter. I think it’s not near as big a deal as maybe the traditional leagues used to look like. I think that’s OK.”
The Big Ten adding USC and UCLA might be a stretch from a geographical standpoint, but Underwood doubled down on the fit of both programs in the conference the day after commissioner Kevin Warren made similar points. Even if it might mean a few robust conference opponents in an already grueling 20-game league schedule.
“You’re talking about two of the most historic (athletic) programs,” Underwood said. “I’m also talking about two of the top academic institutions. They fit the Big Ten mold. That’s one thing that Kevin has been very adamant about in his talks.
“Obviously, Kevin is in the middle of negotiations for TV contracts, and viewership is a big piece of that. ... Basketball and football are going to drive those choices. I’m excited about those two California schools.”