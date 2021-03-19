BLOOMINGTON — Additional fans are allowed at some Illinois high school sporting events, according to a graphic posted on the IHSA website.
The graphic appears to have been published in coordination with Thursday’s announcement by Gov. J.B. Pritzker of a “Bridge Phase” between Phase 4 and Phase 5 in the state’s COVID-19 pandemic reopening plan.
Outdoor events now can host 25 percent of a facility’s capacity, versus the originally permitted 20 percent. And indoor events at a venue that seats more than 200 now can allow 25 percent capacity, instead of just 50 spectators. Indoor facilities with capacity less than 200 still must abide by the 50-spectator limit.
These changes affect any COVID-19 region in Phase 4 of the state’s pandemic mitigation plan — currently applying to all 11 regions.